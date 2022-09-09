Chelsea Houska: Slammed For "Flaunting Her Wealth" Amid Seriously Messy Legal Troubles!

There was a time when Chelsea Houska was the most popular star in the Teen Mom universe.
(At least according to social media stats.)
But Houska left the show at the height of her fame to pursue something even bigger.
These days, Chelsea and husband Cole De Boer are preparing for the debut of their new HGTV home renovation show.
Filming wrapped on Farmhouse Fabulous earlier this year, but the show isn’t expected to premiere until late winter or early spring of 2023.
If it’s a success, then it could catapult Chelsea and Cole to a whole new level of fame.
But even if the show fails to find an audience, the couple is well poised for the future, having reportedly done a much better job of saving and investing than most reality stars.
That success is apparent in the couple’s lifestyle, which is downright lavish compared to the way most of the Teen Moms are living these days.
Chelsea and Cole recently completed construction on their palatial dream home in South Dakota.
And now, it seems they’ve snapped up a more rustic property to complement their mansion.
“10/10 recommend buying your childhood cabin. SO excited for my kids to make all the great memories here that I made,” Chelsea captioned the photo above.
For the most part, fans were supportive latest buy, leaving comments like:
“Can’t wait to see how you decorate this!” and “Love this!”
But as we reported earlier, on Reddit and elsewhere, critics were quick to point out that is an odd time for Chelsea to be buying land:
“Tone deaf Chelsea coming in hot this morning. The housing crisis is making it impossible for families to buy a home, let alone a ‘cHilDhOod cAbIn.’ Get a grip, Chelsea,” wrote one commenter.
“Okay sure. I’ll go buy my childhood cabin. Thanks for the advice. Btw, Chelsea- your experiences are not universal,” another pointed out.
“Not everyone was [a] Teen Mom with a TV show and able to buy a cabin. What a stupid tone def post for this day and age,” a third chimed in.
“Not everyone has a childhood cabin. God, she is annoying,” a fourth observed.
Other redditors wrote things “must be nice!” and “out of touch” and “this comes off so damn privileged.”
One user summed up the criticism nicely, writing, “0/10 recommend struggling to make rent because we didn’t get famous for getting knocked up.”
But the lowest blow of all came from a commenter who pointed out that Chelsea’s financial footing might not be as sound as it seems.
“Is it wise to be purchasing real estate when you’re in the process of being sued for 3mil?” this person asked.
Yes, Chelsea and Cole are currently being sued by a consulting company called Envy, whom they worked with in 2020.
The company’s founder alleges that the couple used various business ventures to hide money that they earned with Envy’s help.
Envy alleges that Chelsea and Cole committed full-blown fraud in order to get out of paying the company their commission.
If the allegations turn out to be true, then the DeBoers could even wind up facing criminal charges.
So yeah, there might be multiple reasons why now is not a good time for Chelsea and Cole to go boasting about their wealth and success on Instagram.
Hell, that photo of the cabin could wind up being entered into evidence in an upcoming trial or two!