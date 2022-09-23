Amy Duggar Shows Off Weight Loss In Dress Code-Defying Outfit!

In the wake of Josh’s conviction on child pornography charges, several members of the Duggar clan distanced themselves from Jim Bob and Michelle, the problematic parents who spent years enabling their eldest son’s abusive behavior.

But Josh’s cousin Amy Duggar was way ahead of the curve on that.

Amy cut ties with Jim Bob years ago, and she’s been living her best life ever since.

Fans have been applauding Amy as she disregards the infamous Duggar dress code and continues to enjoy a healthier, happier life away from the more oppressive members of her family.

Amy Duggar recently revealed that she still shares many of her family’s ultra conservative beliefs. And some fans are disappointed. (Photo via Instagram)

In recent months, Amy has been sharing her weight loss journey with fans, and earlier this week, she posted an incredible update.

And it was made all the more remarkable by the fact that Amy dressed as she pleased in the pic, with no regard to her the archaic rules she was raised with.

The photo below marks the latest entry in Amy’s online weight loss journal.

Amy Duggar has lost a lot of weight in recent months. And she recently shared her progress with fans on Instagram. (Photo via Instagram)

Appropriately, she captioned it merely, “Slimming down!”

Over the summer, Amy announced her intention to lose weight in an inspirational Instagram Story.

“Let me just tell you a story real quick. I’m gonna make this as real as possible,” she told fans at the time.

Amy Duggar holds son Daxton here and poses in a funny manner with her husband. (Photo via Instagram)

Amy went on to describe how she used a pair of jeans as further motivation to reach her goal.

“I had this pair of jeans in my closet before I even had [son] Dax – Before I was even pregnant – and I thought to myself, ‘I can’t wear them but I love them.’ I think I got them for, like, $10, and I was like, ‘That’s it,'” she said,

“‘I’m gonna get them and they’re my incentive jeans and I’m just gonna try every once in a while to see if I can wear them,'” Amy continued.

“Y’all, I tried them on today for going to dinner and they fit and I’m not even kidding. Like, there’s room. Like I can live in them. You know? Like, live. And I’m not hurting,” she added.

There’s no greater threat to Jim Bob Duggar’s authority than the freedom enjoyed by cousin Amy. And she seems to really enjoy reminding him of that. (Photo via Instagram)

“I feel like I really tried to work out and eat high protein and the work is really paying off.”

Obviously, that’s a massive win, and fans were quick to congratulate Amy.

“Yay, you go girl. Absolutely love a clothes boost, I call them my no scales victories,” one person commented on her post, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

Amy Duggar seems happier than ever on Instagram. (Photo via Instagram)

“You look beautiful,” another added.

“Congratulations. You are beautiful always,” a third chimed in.

“You are the cutest!! I love your jeans even more because of how excited you are. You’re everyone’s hype girl and that’s what I love the most about you!” yet another supporter remarked.

Amy wears what she wants these days, and it seems that her husband, Dillon King, is perfectly cool with that. (Photo via Instagram)

You get the idea.

Amy is on an upward trajectory these days, which means she’s headed the opposite direction than the rest of the Duggars.

And fans love to see how high she can fly!