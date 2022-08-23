Pedro Jimeno is Itching to Divorce Chantel Everett on The Family Chantel

It’s hard to claim that fans are all that shocked over Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno’s bitter divorce.

A lot of people saw it coming, long before they filed.

Now, we are watching the final days of their toxic marriage play out on The Family Chantel.

This week, it was finally time for Chantel and Pedro to seek out a divorce attorney.

Before that legal action, Chantel and Pedro sat down with Pedro’s mother … treating her as a neutral mediator.

At the table, as you can see in these clips, the two of them aired their grievances.

Pedro and Chantel both called out each other over anger issues, but that was only part of the problem.

Lidia might not seem like the ideal arbiter, but she did an astonishingly good job of hearing both sides.

Pedro’s suggestion was that she be neutral “like a lawyer.”

As the two listed their complaints about the other, she felt dismayed — by both of them.

Yes, they discussed the jealousy, the lack of affection, and the distance between them.

But a major sticking point was that they don’t seem to actually have any common interests — if they ever did.

When Chantel tried to list shared hobbies, she described what sounded like dates. Feeding ducks at a park is not, like, a shared passion that reinforces a marriage.

Meanwhile, they both acted as if anything that the other wished to do was some sort of emotional labor.

Pedro lamented that Chantel did not like what he does, even refusing to learn to play video games with him.

He then turned around and listed “going to restaurants” and “buying things” as her hobbies. Those are just … things that you do because you’re a person.

Chantel asked how going to the movies together is “work,” and it’s not an unfair question.

Clearly, they were having issues just being a couple before Pedro’s outings with his coworkers.

Also, not to sound judgmental, but Chantel is taking too many solo vacations. If it were working for their marriage, we’d cheer her on, but it’s not.

After the mediation meeting with Lidia, Pedro met with someone who is even more like a lawyer.

That would be divorce attorney Afiya Hinkson. Pedro headed to see her on this week’s episode.

He spoke to her about filing his separation … and to explore actual divorce.

We know, of course, that Pedro ended up filing for divorce in late May, marking the date of separation as more than a month earlier.

He and his attorney discussed at length the financial side of things.

When Chantel filed for the K-1 visa, she assumed a decade of financial obligations towards Pedro. Until he becomes a US citizen, anyway.

Chantel and Pedro are both clearly hurt.

However, though they both contributed towards marital problems, that does not mean that they did so equally.

Chantel’s response to the divorce filing accused Pedro of adultery and abuse. That’s more serious than not sharing hobbies.