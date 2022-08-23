Lizzy Savetsky Cast on The Real Housewives of New York City! But Who is She?!?

Big news from The Big Apple.

Page Six confirmed on Monday that Lizzy Savetsky has been cast on The Real Housewives fo New York City, despite one surprising and seemingly important detail:

She hails from Fort Worth, Texas.

A mother of three, Savetsky is married to plastic surgeon Dr. Ira Savetsky… has one 200,000 Instagram followers… and often posts about accessories and her Jewish faith

Say hello to Lizzy Savetsky! This fashion expert and influencer has signed on for new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City.

As has been well-documented for awhile now, Bravo executives have been searching for new cast members ahead of Season 14.

The most recent edition of this franchise concluded in absolute chaos… with so much tension between stars that the reunion special was scrapped.

“Bravo found people aren’t responding as well to the constant bickering and fighting of the [previous] cast,” an insider told Page Six upon confirming the addition of Savetsky.

“They’re hoping that this new cast will be a bit more inspiring and attract the younger audience.”

As far as we can tell, Savetsky is the first new face to come on board the long-running series.

Expect plenty more announcements of this nature to be made in the near future, however.

The newcomers to the cast of the series – who are set to replace Luann de Lesseps, Leah McSweeney, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Eboni K. Williams – will be “women who have their own brands, or at least strong Instagram followings” and are “already strong in the influencer space,” Page Six reports.

“You know that we’re at a crossroads for RHONY.

“We’ve spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we’ve come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans,” Andy Cohen previously teased to Variety.

“There are thousands of stories to tell here,” the producer continued in March, hinting at a totally revamped cast.

“This is the most multicultural, diverse, and energetic and exciting city in America:

“We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country.

“We’re looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races and religions.”

Relatedly, The New York Post claims that Vera Wang executive Priya Shukla is also in the mix for a role on the show.

However, at this time, she has not yet signed on as a full-time member of the cast.

Savetsky, for her part, has spoken candidly about battling alcohol abuse, telling the outlet Aish last month that her last drink was on July 31, 2021.

Savetsky said at the time that she plummeted to rock bottom when she “blacked out while hosting” guests who had visited her home for Shabbat, adding:

“I don’t remember anything until I woke up the next morning.”

She said that seeing her husband’s exasperation with her issued led her to realize she “could lose everything” due to drinking.

“That’s when I was willing to hand everything over to God and give this battle my all,” she said at the time. “The outside world wasn’t going to tell me to stop. It had to come from within.”