Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo Accused of Writing Racist Children’s Book

Jinger Duggar is generally considered far more progressive than most members of her notoriously conservative family.

But some folks believe that when it comes to sensitivity toward racial matters, Jinger still has an awful lot to learn.

Jinger and husband Jeremy Vuolo recently published a children’s book, and the couple is being criticized for the allegedly problematic content of their first foray into the world of kid lit.

The book, titled You Can Shine So Bright, was just released last week.

And already, it’s been a source of major controversy.

Not surprisingly, Jinger and Jeremy went with a religious theme for the book, a decision that they explained on their Instagram page.

“We wrote ‘You Can Shine So Bright!’ because we want young kids, like our two little girls Felicity and Evy Jo, to know that they have been created by God with a special purpose!” the Vuolos wrote.

“He wants them to know his love and to share it with the world. We hope this little book engages your kids with the stories and illustrations and encourages them to want to know Jesus and the love he gives!!!”

The 32-page book (rather long for a title meant for kids as young as kindergarten) documents the adventures of a group of young friends “as they model love, joy, patience, peace, and more in everyday, relatable scenarios.”

Clearly, the Vuolos had an agenda in writing this book, but at least they’re open about it.

However, it’s not the religious messaging that parents are taking issue with.

Rather, it’s the alleged “tone deafness” that Jinger and Jeremy allegedly showed by making the book’s only Black character a thief.

“Why did the little black girl have all the negative emotions attached to her ?? Not a good look,” one commenter wrote on the couple’s Instagram page.

“Deeply disappointed that you choose to use the one person of color to be the thief not the perfect white girl,” another added, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“Given the social dynamics at play in 2022. I felt this was so tone-deaf to the real issues POC deal with on a regular basis,” a third chimed in.

“‘Try to obey’ and the black little girl stealing a balloon??” another person asked.

“It’s extremely tone deaf to the culture in which POC are portrayed, needing the white kid to save the POC,” yet another critiqued.

Other critics pointed out that the book is problematic in ways that go beyond the negative portrayal of the sole Black character.

“In addition to the racial undertones, the ‘God loves you, too’ to the little boy in the wheelchair….seriously?” one person complained.

“Y’all need to re-think this book…it is tone-deaf at the least! Sorry, thumbs down on this one,” another wrote.

Sounds like some folks are not too pleased with Jinger and Jeremy’s debut children’s book.

But in a testament to how effed-up Jinger’s family is, these two are still the least-controversial Duggar couple!