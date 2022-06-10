Kourtney Kardashian is Pissed About The Kardashians Edit: I Don't Care About Scott!

Much of this season of The Kardashians has focused upon Scott Disick and his big boy feelings.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's joyous proposal and engagement were aired in tandem with Scott processing the news.

Whether he was talking it out with Kourtney or trying to manipulate Kendall about it, Scott was part of the narrative.

Kourtney is pretty pissed that her ex took center stage.

Scott Disick and his angst have not gone unnoticed to The Kardashians viewers.

Family friend Stephanie Shepherd spoke to TooFab about how irked Kourtney and Travis were.

"We film and have the best time ever," Kourtney told Stephanie. "And we've been watching the edits ... and we're just so annoyed."

Kourtney expressed her annoyance "because they're swirling us in with this drama."

“Especially when I saw my engagement episode," she added.

Kourtney lamented: "Editors or whoever are taking it as, ‘Let’s take Kourtney, she’s the chosen one to be the drama.'”

Now, the Kardashian sisters are executive producers on the Hulu series.

This means that they can screen the series before it airs, in order to preserve the integrity of their brands and storylines.

In other words, like a Real Housewife (for example), they have editorial powers that are rare in the reality TV world.

Even Travis' proposal to Kourtney felt overshadowed by everyone fretting over Scott's feelings -- at least, if you watched the show.

"That night I wasn’t like, ‘God, everyone’s such f--king assholes for bringing up this,’" Kourtney recalled after her sisters brought up her ex at her engagement party.

she explained: "because it wasn’t a part of the night, it was like two seconds of the night."

"I didn’t even remember it until I saw the cut of the episode,” Kourtney admitted.

“It wasn’t like 50% of the night," she said, "like it’s made to be on an episode.”

In retrospect, Kourtney expressed: “I wish they would take that out and put in the next episode, give us our respect, so it’s like, let us have our moment."

“I’m like, why is the fairytale not being told? The true fairytale that it is," Kourtney noted.

"I don’t want to be insensitive," she added.

"It is all good," Kourtney stressed, "we’ve been broken up for seven years."

"I’m allowed to create new memories and new ways of doing things," Kourtney correctly affirmed.

In contrast, she felt that the edit was going out of its way to emphasize the "old" narrative of Scott wallowing in his emotions about their past.

“It’s enabling this old narrative and buying into something that doesn’t exist,” Kourtney reasoned.

“It should be an empowering episode about me getting out of toxic relationships," Kourtney expressed.

"And," she continued, "really having this fairytale love story that is my reality.”

Is she right? Or is this one of those instances where a more honest edit would be a disservice to the show?

The fact of the matter is that a lot of people who watch the show are invested in Scott's feelings, even if they don't want to see Kourtney back with him.

And the show needs to acknowledge that. The Kardashians aren't in a cult, aren't grappling with poverty, and none of them are trying to scam each other.

When you can't rely upon absurd situations like some other shows can, well, editing needs to take over and give viewers what they want.