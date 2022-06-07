Johnny Depp Drops $60k on Victory Party Post-Amber Heard Win

By now, you've likely heard that Johnny Depp won his defamation suit against Amber Heard.

For the entire six weeks of the trial, news about the former couple's legal battle was everywhere, and now, heated debates about the verdict have taken the place of all those headlines about shocking allegations made on the witness stand.

Heard plans to appeal the verdict, which means we could wind up re-litigating this matter in the court of public opinion very soon.

But in the meantime, Depp is basking in his restored public image and celebrating a victory that left many observers stunned.

Depp is still in the UK, where he's been performing alongside legandary guitarist Jeff Beck since before the verdict was announced.

On Sunday night, Depp was joined by Beck and 20 of his closest friends as he hit up an Indian restaurant called Varanasi in Birmingham, England.

Sources at the restaurant tell TMZ that Depp dropped more than $60,000 on the meal.

The staff says Depp happily posed for pics and even took some time to chat with the manager of the place in his private office.

Reports about Johnny's pricey night out come on the heels of news that the actor has joined TikTok.

And it turns out that he's just as popular on the zoomer-centric social media site as he is in the UK:

Depp has racked up 3.7 million followers since joining TikTok just 48 hours ago.

Meanwhile, Heard's sister, Whitney Henriquez -- who testified on Heard's behalf during the trial -- has taken to Instagram to share some words of support for the embattled actress.

"I still stand with you, sissy," Whitney wrote.

"Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the U.K., and for being the voice of so many who can't speak to the things that happen behind closed doors.

"I am so honored to testify for you, and I would do it a million times over because I know what I saw and because the truth is forever on your side," she continued.

"I'm so sorry that it wasn't reflected in the decision made by this jury, but I will never give up on you, and neither will anyone who stands with you. Forever by your side."

Whitney noted that "the cards were stacked against us" and said that she is proud that Amber "stood up and spoke out regardless."

Whitney's post comes on the heels of reports that Amber's scenes have been deleted from her upcoming film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The movie won't open in theaters until March of 2023, but execs are reportedly fearful that Heard's association with the project could lead to negative press and bad box office.

Those fears might subside if Amber wins her appeal, but it's unlikely that she'll have her day in court before March of next year.

In a recent interview on the Today show, Heard's attorney Elaine Bredehoft claimed that Heard has "excellent grounds" for an appeal.

She also suggested that the media circus surrounding the trial and the failure of the court to sequester the jury both factored into Depp's win.

"They went home every night. They have families," Bredehoft said.

"The families are on social media. We had a 10-day break in the middle because of the judicial conference. There's no way they couldn't have been influenced by it," she continued.

"I was against cameras in the courtroom, and I went on record with that and had argued against it because of the sensitive nature of this, but it made it a zoo."

It sounds like Bredehoft is already strategizing for round two.

And we're sure she's well aware that if Heard wants to win back the public, then she needs to get her appeal in as soon as possible.