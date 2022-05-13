Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark: Married! Again! In Italy This Time!

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark have made it official.

For the second time.

On Thursday, two and a half years after they secretly exchanged vows, the Vanderpump Rules alums at last held their dream wedding.

In Rome, Italy!

Page Six wrote a detailed rundown of the romantic endeavor, which featured Stassi wearing a white off-the-shoulder layered tulle custom Galia Lahav dress ... with a veil even longer than her flowing dress.

She looked gorgeous.

Clark went with a traditional black tuxedo, while the couple's one-year-old daughter, Hartford, matched her mother in a tiny tulle dress with her hair pulled back with a barrette.

She looked adorable.

“We’re doing it! We’re doing the damn thing!” Schroeder exclaimed on close friend Katie Maloney’s Instagram Story on her way to this ceremony.

The Bravo personalities -- who touched down abroad a few days earlier and documented their experience their own social media -- held their respective bachelorette and bachelor parties on Tuesday night, both of which consisted of wine, pasta ... and then even more wine.

Among the attendees?

Maloney and Tom Schwartz, who appeared to be on amicable terms, according to Page Six sources, despite their ongoing divorce.

Schroeder and Clark initially planned for an Italian wedding in the summer of 2020.

However, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, they tied the knot in a private backyard ceremony instead.

A short time later, they welcomed their daughter.

“Today would’ve been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway.,” Stassi captioned a video from their low-key nuptials. “Married sept 2020. … I am so proud to be your wife.”

Said Stassi and Clark told People Magazine after the arrival of their firstborn:

"We truly cannot begin to describe the happiness and joy we are feeling at this moment.

"It's something that you hear from all new parents right after birth, but something magical happens.

"We are feeling so blessed and grateful to have a beautiful and most importantly, healthy baby girl."

Schroeder, meanwhile, was fired from Vanderpump in June 2020 for past racially insensitive actions and words.

"I’m someone who messed up quite a few times. I am the reason why I am in this situation.

"I think a lot of people wanted me to focus on cancel culture and whether I was a victim or not, and that’s just not how I feel at all," Schroeder said in the wake of this scandal, adding:

"I’ve never felt like I was racist, I don’t have hate in my heart. But I’ve recognized that I wasn’t anti-racist. I wasn’t.

"That’s something that I’ve been learning throughout all of this," she continued.