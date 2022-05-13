Josh Duggar: Threatened and Abused By Fellow Inmates as He Awaits Sentencing, Sources Claim

When Josh Duggar was convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography in December of last year, the disgraced fomer reality star was immediately cuffed and taken to a county jail in Fayetteville, Arkansas, where he has remained ever since.

Josh's sentencing hearing was originally scheduled for April, but his lawyers succeeded in having it postponed until May 25.

For safety reasons, Josh has been held in solitary confinement since the day he was convicted.

But it seems that even a guarded prison cell isn't enough to shield the 34-year-old from the millions of critics who are rightly disgusted by his predatory behavior.

As we reported earlier, Josh's family and friends have written letters to the judge requesting a lenient sentence.

Some of those letters have made it into print, and one of them offers a glimpse at Josh's life behind prison walls.

Nicole Burruss is a friend of the Duggars' who penned a lengthy appeal on Josh's behalf.

In her letter, Burruss recalled a story she heard from Josh's wife, Anna, in which she detailed a harrowing phone call that she received from prison.

According to Burruss, Josh “devastatingly shared that there was a man who was verbally threatening and abusive to him every time he passed his cell in solitary confinement.”

Josh told Anna that he was “discouraged” by the fellow inmate, but she notes that the man “approached him to apologize.”

Now, Josh Duggar is one of the worst humans currently drawing breath, but for some reason, the people closest to him continue to believe every ridiculous lie that comes out of his mouth.

For evidence of this, look no further than the fact that Burruss offered the following account in her letter, seemingly at no point suspecting that it's complete BS:

“This hardened criminal stated that he and the other men knew that Joshua was innocent. As inmates, they recognized that sometimes innocent men are in prison and they were so stunned by Joshua’s character that they were convinced of his innocence.

“When Joshua was first put into jail, he shared a room with a man who had destroyed his life and needed hope. Joshua shared with him the good news about Jesus’ death for him, and told him about becoming a Christian: a new creation.

“The man was converted and his life dramatically changed. When he was released from jail, his wife commented that she had been praying for him for years and was amazed to see what a completely different man he was because of what Josh shared.

"His alcoholism ceased. He became involved in church. He had peace.

“That man passed from Covid just 6 weeks afterward, but his family was left with the knowledge that they will see him again one day in heaven, and that is because of Joshua.

“Joshua had been speaking with her imprisoned husband that week, and he had connected this woman with Anna and our church, even from his jail cell. Josh continues to be engaged in ministry to others, even while locked up, even when everything has been taken away.”

Yes, Josh is such a good dude that everyone in the prison cafeteria claps when he walks by, despite the fact that he's been convicted of viewing child pornography so appalling that one detective called the "the worst [he's] ever seen."

And the cellmate who was converted by Josh conveniently died a few weeks ago, so don't go looking for him to corroborate any of this!

So yeah, either Josh is lying to his loved ones, or they're lying on his behalf -- either way, the BS is flying fast and furious!

“Josh spends his days now leading men’s Bible studies in prison twice each day and a nightly prayer call with numerous other inmates," Nicole's husband, Timothy Burruss, wrote to the judge.

“I have spoken to him since his incarceration. His current behavior does, absolutely, represent the character of the man that I have come to know as a friend," Timothy continued.

"He is a father of 7, a loving husband, an outgoing friend to all, an outspoken Christian, a man who is always willing to help out others and extend to them a second chance and a life of purpose, even if it costs him everything.

“Please show compassion on Joshua Duggar as you determine your sentence.”

Fortunately, the judge has also received input from Josh's victims and their families.

“I can find no words to express the fury I feel at those who participate in this evil or my scorn for any attempt to minimize the responsibility by feeble claims that the crime was ‘victimless,’" the parent wrote.

"My daughter is a real person. She was horribly victimized to provide this source of ‘entertainment.’ She is exploited anew each and every time an image of her suffering is copied, traded or sold.”

The statement concluded with comments from the victim herself, which read:

“Don’t you know no one should do that to a little girl! Don’t you know it hurts!”

Josh could potentially be sentenced to 20 years in prison, but legal experts say it's unlikely that he'll receive the maximum sentence.

Still, we're holding out hope that this demon won't be a free man until 2042.