Amy Duggar to Anna: Come Live With Me! Bring Your 7 Kids!

In the months since Josh Duggar was convicted on child pornography charges a deep rift has developed between two factions of his family -- those who believe the mountain of evidence pointing to Josh's guilt, and those who remain in denial.

As we learned from the letters they wrote to Josh's sentencing judge, Anna and Michelle Duggar fall firmly into the latter camp.

In their letters, Josh's wife and mother made no mention of his crimes, but their gushing praise for his character, integrity, and resilience suggest that there's some to the rumors that they believe Josh has been framed.

At the opposite end of the spectrum is Josh's cousin Amy Duggar.

Amy celebrated when Josh was convicted, and she's made it clear that she hopes the disgraced former reality star will receive the maximum penalty of 20 years behind bars.

Amy says prison will be hell for Josh, and it seems that like so many others, she's looking forward to seeing the lifelong predator finally suffer some consequences for his actions.

But despite her obvious contempt for Josh, it appears that Amy has the utmost compassion for her cousin's long-suffering wife, Anna.

In a new interview with In Touch, Anna offered words of support and kindness to Anna -- even going so far as to invite Anna into her home.

“I would tell her to call, to contact me, come to my house and let me just, girl to girl, woman and woman and mama to mama, you know… just, I’m here. I’m here. She doesn’t have to be trapped in this," Amy said.

“You don’t have to be trapped in lies. You don’t have to be trapped. You’re not trapped,” she continued.

“That’s just fear. That’s just literally fear of like what to do next, you know? And heck, I hope she’s OK. I mean, we have room here for seven kids if we need to. That’s just my heart.”

Amy says she has attempted to contact Anna several times since the verdict, but to no avail,

“There’s been no answer," Amy explained to the outlet.

“I can tag her in every [Instagram] post I do,” she added.

“And I can, you know, send her text messages and let her know that like, if you ever need just someone to talk to you, you know, just come to my house, I’ll make tea, I’ll make coffee and we can just sit and you can cry and you can be open and vulnerable and you can actually tell me your feelings and they’re not gonna be, I won’t tell the world, you know.”

Amy says that she's not surprised by her inability to get through to Anna, as she's familiar with the cult-like atmosphere that surrounds the Duggars.

“I just don’t have any way of getting a hold of her,” Amy added.

“I think that they’ve definitely taken some boundaries in her phone … I don’t know if they’re actually getting through, I have no idea, but that’s what IBLP does.”

Asked if she believes that Anna has been brainwashed, Amy responded unequivocally that she does.

“Unfortunately, yes, I do. It breaks my heart.”

Amy went on to say that she wished nothing but the best for Anna and her children.

“I hope she’s OK. And I hope her kids are OK," Amy said.

Amy has indeed tagged Anna in several Instagram posts, but she believes it's unlikely that they've reached their intended recipient.

“Anna, I feel for you. No woman wants to be in your shoes,” she wrote in one.

“You’re faced with an impossible decision, and you’re being surrounded by the wrong kind of support.”

Asked if she believes Anna should divorce Josh, Anna once again responded in the affirmative.

"The only people you would upset by leaving are the ones willing to sacrifice you and your children’s safety to protect Josh and his secrets," Anna said

“He’s in for a rude awakening,” Amy said of the possibility that Josh will be imprisoned for 20 years.

”And I would be very, very, very fearful if I were him.”

Josh is scheduled to be sentenced on May 25.

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.