Taylor Hawkins: Grammys Pay Tribute to Late Drummer as Foo Fighters Win 3 Awards

The Foo Fighters have been a fixture at the Grammys for nearly 25 years.

But at Sunday night's ceremony, the beloved band was not present to collect their trophies for Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song, and Best Rock Album.

The reason for their absence, of course, was the death of Taylor Hawkins.

The drummer passed away last month while the band was on tour in Colombia.

While the cause of Hawkins' death remains uncertain, investigators say they found at least 10 illicit substances in his bloodstream, including opioids and alcohol.

Grammys host Trevor Noah paused to pay tribute to Hawkins during last night's broadcast.

"This was the moment in the show when I was supposed to be introducing the Foo Fighters," he told the audience.

"We would have been celebrating with them as they won three Grammy awards earlier today. But they are of course not here because of the tragic passing of their legendary drummer Taylor Hawkins," he continued.

"Our thoughts go out to Taylor's family, his friends, the Foo Fighter family and all of their fans around the globe. We'd like to take a moment now to remember Taylor."

Several artists paid tribute to Hawkins throughout the night, including Billie Eilish who wore a t-shirt emblazoned with Hawkins' likeness during her performance.

Sunday's ceremony brought the total of Grammys won by the Foo Fighters to an astonishing 15.

A complete list of winners in the night's major categories can be found below:

Album of the Year

"We Are," Jon Batiste *WINNER

"Love For Sale," Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)," Justin Bieber

"Planet Her (Deluxe)," Doja Cat

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish

"Back Of My Mind," H.E.R.

"Montero," Lil Nas X

"Sour," Olivia Rodrigo

"Evermore," Taylor Swift

"Donda," Kanye West

Record of the Year "I Still Have Faith In You," ABBA "Freedom," Jon Batiste "I Get A Kick Out Of You," Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga "Peaches," Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon "Right On Time," Brandi Carlile "Kiss Me More," Doja Cat Featuring SZA "Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish "Montero" (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X "drivers license," Olivia Rodrigo "Leave The Door Open," Silk Sonic *WINNER Record of the Year "I Still Have Faith In You," ABBA "Freedom," Jon Batiste "I Get A Kick Out Of You," Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga "Peaches," Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon "Right On Time," Brandi Carlile "Kiss Me More," Doja Cat Featuring SZA "Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish "Montero" (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X "drivers license," Olivia Rodrigo "Leave The Door Open," Silk Sonic *WINNER

Best Pop Vocal Album

"Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)," Justin Bieber

"Planet Her (Deluxe)," Doja Cat

"Happier Than Ever", Billie Eilish

"Positions," Ariana Grande

"Sour," Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER