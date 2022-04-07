Sammi Giancola Claps Back at Cruel Comments From Fans: She Can't Keep a Man!

When it was first revealed that Jersey Shore would be returning to MTV, the public's enthusiasn was dampened by one depressing detail:

Fan-favorite Sammi Giancola would not be participating in the reboot.

Sammi was engaged to Christian Biscardi at the time, and she reasonsed that it probably wouldn't be good for her relationship if she were to cohabit with her most volatile ex on national television.

Sammi and Christian have since broken up, but she still seems to have no interest in returning to the show that made her famous.

And her reluctance seems to confirm what many fans suspected from the beginning:

That Sammi's decision had nothing to do with Christian and everything to do with the abuse she endured at the hands of Ronnie Magro.

Giancola has never said so explicitly, but regardless, her situation deserves respect and privacy, especially since she's made the conscious decision to step away from the reality TV life and all of the unwanted attention it entails.

So of course, a handful of Instagram comments are giving her the opposite of respect and privacy and roasting Sammi for her past misfortunes in the romance department.

These days, Sammi is dating Justin May, and inisders say it's the happiest, healthiest relationship she's ever been involved with.

Despite these reports, Giancola's own Instagram commenters have been roasting her over the fact that she's not yet married.

“C’mon Sammi ‘Keep A Man’ Sweetheart,” one especially cruel "fan" wrote in the comments for the photo above.

Sammi is usually pretty good about ignoring the haters, but on this occasion, she felt the need to clap back:

“‘Keep a man’ how bout no- def not ‘staying’ with someone not worthy,” Sammi replied.

Some fans misinterpreted the comment as a sort of breakup announcement -- Giancola's way of saying that she and Justin are no longer together.

But that doesn't appear to be the case.

Instead, it seems that Sammi was doing something she very rarely does, which is discuss her past breakups.

Without mentioning Ronnie or Christian by name, she made it perfectly clear that she has no regrets about those breakups, as she feels that both men were unworthy.

Based on what we've seen, we're inclined to agree -- at least about the Ronnie part.

Thankfully, most of the people who commented on Sammi's latest post were effusive in their praise:

"I love that you are true to yourself and not just out for money. God Bless!" one person wrote, according to Life & Style.

"Sammi you are so pretty," another chimed in.

A third pointed out that Sammi seems to have remained true to the spirit of GTL:

"Absolutely love that you’re the only one tan! Lol," they wrote.

And as always, many fans begged Sammi to return to the Jersey Shore franchise:

"Can we please see you on next season of 'family Vacation' pretty pleaseeeeee," wrote one such commenter.

Naturally, Sammi didn't reply to those comments.

And sadlt, at this point, it seems highly unlikely that Ms. Giancola will ever go back to the world of reality television.

We guess fans will just have to take solace in the knowledge that she seems quite happy in the life that she's chosen.