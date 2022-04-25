Donald Trump: Found In Contempt of Court! Fined $10K a Day Until He Complies With Subpoena!

by at .

It's been a roller coaster day for Donald Trump.

First, Elon Musk bought Twitter, which means the former president might be able to return to his favorite social media platform after being banned for the past 16 months.

But then the afternoon took a turn, as the Donald received some very harsh news -- and unfortunately, he's not yet back on Twitter, so we can't follow his rage-fueled meltdown in real time!

A New York state judge found Trump in contempt of court today.

The Donald Photo

The 45th president has been ordered to pay $10,000 a day until he complies with a subpoena that was issued in connection with the New York state attorney general's investigation into Trump's business practices.

The judge in Trump's case issued a sternly-worded decision in state supreme court on Monday.

“Mr. Trump, I know you take your business seriously, and I take mine seriously. I hereby hold you in civil contempt and fine you $10,000 a day,” said Judge Arthur Engoron.

Donald Trump Points

Attorney General Letitia James claimed victory on Twitter moments after the decision was announced.

“Today, justice prevailed,” James tweeted.

“Our investigation into Donald Trump and the Trump Organization’s financial dealings will continue undeterred because no one is above the law.”

Donald Trump Fist Pump

James has alleged that Trump falsely represented the value of certain assets and that his statements amount to “fraudulent or misleading” practices.

In court, Trump attorney Alina Habba argued that Trump has already complied with the subpoena by providing documents that were requested by James' office. 

“There is simply nothing more for him to provide. It was already provided. So, your honor, how is President Trump in contempt?" she asked the judge.

Donald Trump in NJ

Habba dismissed the investigation into Trump as a “fishing expedition,” and insisted that the Trump Organization has been surrendering documents “right on schedule.”

“This is a political crusade,” Habba said.

“The attorney general’s investigation has seemingly become aimless.”

Judge Engoron corrected Habba, pointing out that Trump has yet to comply with certain crucial aspects of then subpoena.

Donald Trump and His Cult

“I feel like there’s an 800-pound gorilla in the room, and that is, why don’t we have an affidavit from him?” Engoron said.

“There is a difference between saying something and saying something under oath.”

Yes, until Trump issues a sworn statement in response to the charges against him, he'll be forced to pay $10,000 a day.

Donald Trump Makes a Face

If he makes such a statement and it's later determined that he lied, he could be convicted of perjury, a charge that usually means jail time in federal cases.

Obviously, 10 grand a day is not a lot of money to a self-proclaimed billionaire -- but for Trump, this is likely all a matter of principle.

If there's one thing the Donald hates, it's losing, and being forced to shell out a five-figure sum to his enemies every day no doubt feels like a major defeat.

Donald Trump at CPAC

Trump and reps for his family business have declined to comment on this story, but we're sure 45 is working on one of his famously unhinged statements at this very moment.

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.

Show Comments
Tags:

Donald Trump Biography

Kid Rock and Donald Trump
Donald Trump and his physics-defying hair are taking over the world. Consider yourself warned. Then reach for the remote so that you can... More »
Born
Full Name
Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Donald Trump Photos

Trump vs. Morgan
Donald and Piers
Donald Trump in NJ
Donald Trump Fist Pump
A Donald Trump Profile
Donald Trump Points

Donald Trump Videos

Donald Trump Storms Out of Piers Morgan Interview: You're a Liar and a Fool!
Donald Trump Storms Out of Piers Morgan Interview: You're a Liar and a Fool!
Cindy McCain Blasts Donald Trump: That Snake Oil Salesman Brought Us All Shame and Ruin!
Cindy McCain Blasts Donald Trump: That Snake Oil Salesman Brought Us All Shame and Ruin!
Donald Trump Responds to Impeachment, Claims to Condemn Violence
Donald Trump Responds to Impeachment, Claims to Condemn Violence