Donald Trump: Found In Contempt of Court! Fined $10K a Day Until He Complies With Subpoena!

It's been a roller coaster day for Donald Trump.

First, Elon Musk bought Twitter, which means the former president might be able to return to his favorite social media platform after being banned for the past 16 months.

But then the afternoon took a turn, as the Donald received some very harsh news -- and unfortunately, he's not yet back on Twitter, so we can't follow his rage-fueled meltdown in real time!

A New York state judge found Trump in contempt of court today.

The 45th president has been ordered to pay $10,000 a day until he complies with a subpoena that was issued in connection with the New York state attorney general's investigation into Trump's business practices.

The judge in Trump's case issued a sternly-worded decision in state supreme court on Monday.

“Mr. Trump, I know you take your business seriously, and I take mine seriously. I hereby hold you in civil contempt and fine you $10,000 a day,” said Judge Arthur Engoron.

Attorney General Letitia James claimed victory on Twitter moments after the decision was announced.

“Today, justice prevailed,” James tweeted.

“Our investigation into Donald Trump and the Trump Organization’s financial dealings will continue undeterred because no one is above the law.”

James has alleged that Trump falsely represented the value of certain assets and that his statements amount to “fraudulent or misleading” practices.

In court, Trump attorney Alina Habba argued that Trump has already complied with the subpoena by providing documents that were requested by James' office.

“There is simply nothing more for him to provide. It was already provided. So, your honor, how is President Trump in contempt?" she asked the judge.

Habba dismissed the investigation into Trump as a “fishing expedition,” and insisted that the Trump Organization has been surrendering documents “right on schedule.”

“This is a political crusade,” Habba said.

“The attorney general’s investigation has seemingly become aimless.”

Judge Engoron corrected Habba, pointing out that Trump has yet to comply with certain crucial aspects of then subpoena.

“I feel like there’s an 800-pound gorilla in the room, and that is, why don’t we have an affidavit from him?” Engoron said.

“There is a difference between saying something and saying something under oath.”

Yes, until Trump issues a sworn statement in response to the charges against him, he'll be forced to pay $10,000 a day.

If he makes such a statement and it's later determined that he lied, he could be convicted of perjury, a charge that usually means jail time in federal cases.

Obviously, 10 grand a day is not a lot of money to a self-proclaimed billionaire -- but for Trump, this is likely all a matter of principle.

If there's one thing the Donald hates, it's losing, and being forced to shell out a five-figure sum to his enemies every day no doubt feels like a major defeat.

Trump and reps for his family business have declined to comment on this story, but we're sure 45 is working on one of his famously unhinged statements at this very moment.

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.