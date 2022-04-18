Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez Mourn Death of Newborn Son

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have taken to social media in order to announce the most painful loss imaginable.

On April 18, the soccer superstar and his girlfriend confirmed the death of their newborn son.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," their joint statement read.

"It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel."

Continued Ronaldo and Rodríguez:

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

Ronaldo -- who plays for Manchester United and who some consider to be the greatest soccer player of all-time -- is also dad to four-year-old twins Eva Maria and Mateo... four -year-old daughter Alana Martina... and 11-year-old son Cristiano Jr.

He announced on Instagram October 28 that he was expecting twins with Rodríguez.

"Delighted to announce we are expecting twins," the pair wrote alongside a photo of the duo with two sonograms on their respective Instagram posts in late October.

"Our hearts are full of love-we can't wait to meet you #blessed."

In September, Ronaldo uploaded a gallery of family photos on Instagram, giving his millions and millions of fans a look at him and his young ones enjoying beautiful weather outside in Manchester.

His caption roughly translated to:

"Who says there is no sun in Manchester?"

He also included the hashtag "#blessedfamily."

In June 2017, the athlete confirmed that he'd welcomed his twin son and daughter, never revealing the identity of their mother. (Many believe the kids were born via surrogate.)

A month later, Ronaldo confirmed that his partner, Georgina, was pregnant.

She gave birth to their first child together, daughter Alana, in November 2017.

Their couple's tragic statement, meanwhile, comes just weeks after Rodríguez sharedd photos of the soccer star, along with their four kids.

"Every day by your side is happy and special. We love you infinitely," the model wrote alongside a March 19 Instagram post. "Thank you so much for being the best father in the world."

Following today's news, Manchester United, the England-based football club for which Ronaldo playsa forward, also released a statement.

It reads:

"Your pain is our pain. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time."

Our thoughts also go out to Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez during this awful time.