Christine Brown Trounces Troll Who Told Her to Get Botox

Since leaving Kody and beginning her next adventure, Christine Brown has delighted most fans.

But not everyone is happy with what she's doing ... or, apparently, what she looks like.

A cruel comment recently told Christine to get botox.

Christine shut down the face-shaming troll.

Like so many reality stars and other public figures before her, Christine Brown is advertising nutritional supplements on Instagram.

Unlike a lot of these ads, Christine is using a soft sell technique -- no trying to push followers into anything.

"If its not for you, that's okay. If it is, great!" her caption began.

"I was in search for something to help with MY digestion, energy, & weight," Christine explained.

As a testimonial, she wrote: "I found this and it works extremely well for ME."

"I share it just like a friend would with another friend," Christine explained.

"If you're interested in learning more, let's chat," Christine suggested to her followers.

She concluded: "If your not, that's totally okay too!"

You would think that such a nice message would not receive any hate on her own page ... unfortunately, this was not the case.

"Couple shots of Botox would help a little," a troll jabbed in the comments.

Christine replied: "Thank you so much, Karen."

While that's not necessarily keeping to the strictest definition of Karen, everyone got the message.

"What a gross, unnecessary comment," one commenter accurately scolded.

Another assured Christine: "You are aging beautifully, just as you should!"

Another follower affirmed: "You are only getting more and more beautiful with age! You look phenomenal!"

"I’m so sorry that you got an unsolicited rude reply about your appearance," an additional commenter wrote.

That same comment continued."Some people have to knock someone down in order to feel better about themselves."

The comment concluded: "Good for you for making a light reply and basically letting them know their attempt to drag you down isn’t gonna work!"

Christine had other critics, however.

These detractors were not as concerned about her looks (Christine is, after all, a beautiful woman).

Instead, they were hung up upon what she was selling, however gently, to her fanbase.

"The Botox comment certainly is rude and unnecessary but I also think it’s rude AF that Christine is peddling scams to her large and impressionable following," wrote one.

Another accused: "Plenty of people will buy it just because they like her and it’s just complete garbage."

A separate follower wrote: "Christine is scamming people with an expensive, potentially dangerous, 'health drink.'"

"Christine is selling garbage to people," another scathing comment reads. "Glad she left Kody but, like, get a real job."

For the record, Christine has a very well-received cooking show.

But even the most successful reality stars in the world do Instagram ads sometimes.

There are many legitimate criticisms for certain social media ads, including dietary supplements.

But what Christine is discussing is something to aid her digestion, so it's hard to see this as any different from a scaled-down Jamie Lee Curtis yogurt commercial.

When young influencers market weight loss tea to teens, yes, that's bad. This? Maybe it really is a "scam," but it sure seems harmless.