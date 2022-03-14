Scott Hall, WWE Legend, Dead at 63

Scott Hall, a professional wrestling legend who was the founding member of possibly the most famous group in WCW and/or WWE history, died on Monday after being taken off life support.

He was 63 years old.

“WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans,” the company said in a statement this evening, confirming the tragic news.

A native of Maryland -- who initially struck it big inside the squared circle as the character Razor Ramon -- had been in critical condition since suffering multiple heart attacks due to a blood clot that occurred after a hip replacement surgery.

This, according to wrestling blog PW Torch.

As Ramon, Hall won the WWF Intercontinental Championship on four occasions.

In May of 1996, he jumped back to WCW, where he went by his real name partnered with fellow WWF star Kevin Nash as The Outsiders, an invading tag team.

Two months later, Hulk Hogan joined the pair and formed the New World Order (or nWo), one of the most popular and influential stables in wrestling history.

Hall grew into a gigantic star in WCW throughout the late-1990s, both as a tag team and individual performer.

He briefly reunited with Hogan and Nash as the nWo in the WWF in 2002, while working in smaller promotions and internationally until 2010.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as Razor Ramon in 2014 and again in 2020 as a member of the nWo.

Hall's most well-known and widely-praised match came against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania X; it was a ladder match for the Intercontinental title.

Throughout his career, Hall openly struggled with drug and alcohol abuse issues.

In October 2010, while in rehab, he was given a defibrillator and had a pacemaker implanted in his chest, and was soon after diagnosed with epilepsy.

Shortly after his passing, great friend and former colleague Sean Waltman simply Tweeted "he's gone."

Nash, meanwhile, wrote the following after Hall was taken off life support over the weekend:

“I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else.

“My heart is broken and I’m so very f--king sad. I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present.

"I’ve been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value and I him."