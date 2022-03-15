Samantha Bee Destroys the Duggars, TV Host Hopes Josh Gets 40 Years in Jail

Josh Duggar has been placed on notice by Samantha Bee.

And so has the rest of his polarizing family.

The Full Frontal host dedicated a segment of her TBS talk show this week to the plight of Josh, who was found guilty in December on two counts of child sex abuse.

On April 5, the father of seven will be sentenced by a federal judge.

"No family more exemplified traditional values than TLC's the Duggars," Bee said to open a seven-minute takedown of this large clan, providing viewers with some background before really going on the attack:

"The cartoonishly quirky Duggar family consistently brought in millions of viewers and their fame went even beyond TLC reality TV.

"They also appeared on actual shows on real networks."

As the former Daily Show correspondent cited the "darker side of the Duggars," a montage of news reports depicted the aftermath of the Counting On alum's trial on a monitor behind her.

It can be easy to forget that the average television viewer might not be familiar with these details.

He or she might not know that Duggar previously confessed to molesting multiplle young girls when he was a teenager.

Or that Duggar also confessed to cheating on his wife with women he met on the adultery website Ashley Madison.

Or even that agents raided the user car dealership at which Josh worked in 2019 and discovered many explicit photos and videos at the time of children under the age of 12.

At his trial late last year, a jury determined that Josh downloaded this illegal material and found him guilty.

"What the actual f-ck?" Bee asked after running down some of the details.

She then took TLC to task for remaining in business with the Duggars, long after previous scandals came to light and even after we learned that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar helped Josh cover up his molestation crime.

"TLC didn't officially part ways with the Duggars until last year, six years after we first learned about Josh Duggar's abusive history," Bee told her audience.

"Duggar now faces up to 40 years in prison. Or hopefully 40 years and counting."

Throughout this segment, a caption on screen read as follows:

The Duggars used to represent wholesome family TV. Now, almost 20 years and a jail sentence later, it’s time we take a closer look at the Christian Patriarchy and Quiverfull movements that spawned the Duggars.

As mentioned above, the maximum sentence Duggar could receive next month is 40 years; 20 for each charge.

Will this actually be handed down, though?

Beverly Hills attorney Adam Michael Sacks spoke to The Sun a few days ago and said he thinks it's possible.

Keep in mind of course, that Sacks has no connection to the case in any way.

“The judge doesn’t have a lot of discretion because of the formula used for sentencing," the lawyer explained.

“If the judge feels like he’s worth saving, he’ll go towards the lower end of the range. If Josh has a bad attitude in court or if he is influenced by victim statements, he’ll aim for the higher range.

For Josh, I believe he will get a higher sentence.

"Courts don’t want to deal with being accused of giving special treatment [to celebrities] and just giving a slap on the wrist."