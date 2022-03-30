Lamar Odom: If I Acted More Like Will Smith I'd Still Be Married to Khloe Kardashian!

In the three days since, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars we've seen just about every take imaginable.

Many have condemned Smith's act of violence, while others have criticized Rock for going too far with his attempt at humor.

As is the case with just about every issue these days, each American seems to have immediately drawn a line in the sand for the purpose of forming a tribe with those they agree with, in order to sneer at everyone on the other side.

It's a hell of a time to be alive!

Anyway, we thought we had heard just about every conceivable type of argument on this matter, but Lamar Odom just shook us to our core with some commentary that's truly out of left field.

As you may recall, Khloe Kardashian divorced Lamar because he repeatedly cheated on her, abused hard drugs, and behaved abusively toward her throughout their marriage.

In other words, Khloe is much, much better off without the guy.

But despite his many, many misdeeds, Lamar is convinced that he and Khloe would still be together and if he had only done one thing differently:

Yes, the former NBA star believes that he could have saved his marriage simply by being more violent.

Apparently, Lamar watched Smith's actions on Oscar night and concluded that his biggest mistake during his marriage to Khloe was his failure to slap everyone who spoke ill of her.

Odom shared his thoughts on Instagram this week alongside a photo of Will and Jada at the Oscars.

“He loves his wife. I do not condone violence against anyone. @willsmith loves @jadapinkettsmith I was told love covers a multitude of sins,” Lamar captioned the pic.

“I see everyone arguing the merits of this altercation, taking side, dragging them both to hell when it all boils down to love. He loves his wife. She was hurting, it is a husband’s responsibility to protect his wife," Odom continued.

"That is what he vowed to God and her, he owes us ZERO explanation as to why he chose to hit @chrisrock, would I have hit him?, NO but he did what a husband is called to do. Protect his wife, from anything and anyone who causes her pain.”

Regardless of your feelings about Smith's actions the revelation of just how many men believe that violence is the ultimate act of love is more than a little disturbing, no?

“Had I protected my wife versus mentally, emotionally and spiritually hurting her, I may still be married,” Odom continued.

“Lets use this as a teaching moment, lets learn to set boundaries, lets learn to be humble, lets learn to embrace and forgive each other in the midst of our trials and tribulations versus sitting on a throne of judgement.”

Well, we have to give Lamar some points for originality on this one.

Lots and lots of people have expressed lots and lots of views about The Slap, but we certainly hadn't heard this one before.

We wouldn't have thought it possible to witness that moment and arrive at the conclusion that Smith was offering up a master class in humility.

This certainly isn't the first time that Lamar has surprised us -- and as usual, we're not quite sure how to feel about it!