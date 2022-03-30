Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson Relationship Is Based on Nothing But Sex, Source Claims

From an outsider's perspective, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are a bit of an odd couple.

She's a 41-year-old SoCal-based billionaire mother of four who's one of the most famous people on the planet.

He's a 28-year-old New Yorker who does alright for himself, but is definitely better known for his many romantic conquests than any of professional achievements.

But despite their differences, these two are making it work ...

... And it seems that the key to their success might be Pete's famous "big d-ck energy."

Yes, according to a new report from Heat magazine, Kim and Pete are a perfect fit when it comes to the sexual part of their relationship.

But an insider tells the tabloid that the other aspects of their romance have required a bit more work.

"Pete and Kim are having the time of their lives physically, but like many of his past conquests he’s demanding sex nonstop and there's not nearly as much connection when they’re outside the bedroom," says the source.

“Kim went into this claiming that she was going to keep it very casual, but now she’s convinced she’s in love when it’s probably just lust."

The insider went on to say that Kim was loving every second of Pete's affection in the early days of their relationship, but now she's craving a deeper connection ... no pun intended.

"You can’t blame her, she and Kanye stopped being intimate long before they split up," the source claims.

"They were totally out of sync on every level for years, so she feels she’s been starved of affection. Suddenly Pete swoops in and starts giving her more than she can even handle, it’s very intoxicating.”

The insider explains that Kim is falling under the same spell that hypnotized Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, and so many others before her.

“Pete always comes on very strong and he’s extremely charming, so women tend to fall very hard and fast for him and Kim is no different,” the informant explains.

“There’s no doubt he finds her very attractive, but he’s also bragging a lot about the exposure he’s gotten since he started dating her," the source alleges.

"He’s addicted to the fame and the perks that come from being part of the klan.”

Heat is a British magazine, and we're assuming that they spelled "clan" with a "K" not knowing that that spelling has a very ugly connotation in the US.

Anyway, the source insists that Pete is just using Kim for sex and fame, which doesn't really jibe with what we've seen of these two as a couple.

“Right now Kim is completely under his spell and she’s bending over backwards to keep him satisfied," the insider claims.

"Whereas for Pete it’s business and the bedroom, and that's about it – which would be fine if Kim weren’t convinced that it was something more.”

Yeah, we're not so sure about that last part.

Davidson recently locked horns with Kanye West in very public fashion, something that he probably wouldn't have done if this were just some sort of extended booty call.

Also, Davidson has multiple tattoos dedicated to Kim, which leads us to believe that he's at least semi-serious about this relationship.

We suppose it's possible that he got the ink just to convince her that he's in this for the long haul.

But if that's the case, then Pete better figure out a different way to love-bomb his next conquest.

Dude's gonna run out of flesh real estate in the very near future!