Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin: Expecting Baby Number SEVEN!

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin have announced they're expanding their immediate family.

Again.

On Tuesday, the 38-year old yoga instructor took Instagram followers by complete shock when she wrote on Instagram:

“After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall,” Hilaira, 38, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, March 29 — which the former 30 Rock star reposted. “We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise.

Alec Baldwin, who was recently named in a lawsuit following a fatal shooting on the set of the film Rust, shared the same message as his wife, which concluded as follows:

The couple shared a video online, as well, featuring the moment they revealed this huge news to their other six kids, who include:

Carmen, 8.

Raphael, 6.

Leonardo 5.

Romeo, 3.

Eduardo, 1.

Lucia was then born via surrogate five months after Eduardo’s birth.

The Baldwins, meanwhile, got married in a lavish New York City ceremony on June 30, 2012.

Said Hilaria and Alec to People Magazine yesterday:

"We have 'somos un buen equipo' engraved on our wedding bands.

"We say that to each other all the time at home — that we're a good team.

"One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling. Our capacity to love continues to expand and we can't wait to embrace our new little one this fall."

The actor is also dad to 26-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

In the footage from which we took the screen shots above and below, Hilaria sits on the floor while Alec kneels beside her and their kids smile for the camera.

"Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times," Hilaria wrote along with it.

"I've missed you during my break from social media…I'm back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call 'life.' Our love to you and your loved ones."

Hilaria suffered a miscarriage and a pregnancy loss in 2019.

Last August, in honor of National Rainbow Baby Day, she posted a message about her two youngest children, María and Edu:

"When I lost my babies in 2019, I will always remember thinking my tears would never stop. I will always be sad, they still flow from time to time, and I hold this sadness written permanently in the pages of my life's book.

"I also welcome and rejoice in my two rainbow babies, feeling that I am such a lucky mama."

Concluded Baldwin at the time:

"We open and heal out loud not only for ourselves, but to let our sisters know that they are not alone.

"My mantra was: I'm not ok, but I want to be ok.

"This hurts, I want to process, I'll allow myself to vent the pain, and I want to see the beauty in life again."