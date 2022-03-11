Jill Duggar: I'm Pregnant AND I Have Covid and It Sucks!

As previously announced, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are expecting their third child some time this summer.

It's a very exciting time for the couple.

First, however?

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are expecting to feel pretty crappy over the next few days.

In the wake of her blessed pregnancy reveal, Jill confirmed on Thursday that she has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The same can be said for her husband, too.

“Give me all the hot liquids and cough drops please!! Derick & I tested + for covid for the first time and it’s not fun!,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum wrote via Instagram on March 10.

“With a little help from family, we were still able to celebrate Derick’s birthday at home yesterday, even though it was different than we’d originally hoped.”

Jill didn't mention whether or not her two young sons have contracted the virus.

But she concluded as follows:

"Prayers appreciated for quick recoveries and for baby to stay healthy too!"

If Jill manages to stay relatively healthy throughout this ordeal, the good news is that her impending child should develop a great deal of natural immunity to COVID due to its mother now having gotten sick.

As you can see above, the pregnant Arkansas native shared a selfie with her husband in bed with a box of tissues as part of her unfortunate announcement.

Just a day prior, Jill had posted a tribute to Derick, who she we'd in 2014. It read as follows:

“Happy birthday to my favorite person @derickdillard.

"ILYSM babe! Thanks for being my rock and encourager! Hope this next year is your best yet!”

Just last month, meanwhile, Duggar dropped her unexpected baby bombshell on social media and website followers.

“Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God’s will, he would bless us with another baby,” she wrote on her family blog.

“We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!”

Duggar and Dillard previously opened about the tragic loss of their daughter in October.

The Growing Up Duggar coauthor and Dillard already share sons Israel, 6, and Samuel, 4, along with a dog named Fenna.

In mourning the passing of River last fall, Jill and Derick explained the meaning behind her name and wrote online:

“One meaning for River is ‘tranquil,’ and here in Arkansas, rivers are often a serene, beautiful escape in nature.

"We also like how the River talked about in the Bible (Rev. 22:1-5) represents God’s life-giving presence."

Concluded the couple back then:

The river of life (Holy Spirit), ‘flows from the throne of God,’ and with the tree of life is ‘for the healing of the nations.’

Our baby doesn’t get to live here with us on earth, but is forever with the source of the river of life, in the presence of the Lord!

And we chose Bliss for a middle name because our baby is living in perfect bliss with the Lord and was such a gift that brought immense joy and happiness to us even though only with us here on earth for a short time.

We send our best wishes to Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard.

Let's all hope for a speedy, full recovery -- and for a happy and healthy baby entering the world down the line.

We can't wait to meet him/her!