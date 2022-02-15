Alec Baldwin, Others Named in Rust Shooting Lawsuit by Surviving Family of Halyna Hutchins

Last autumn, a horror unfolded on the set of Rust.

A loaded prop gun discharged and claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Much of the discussion centered upon Alec Baldwin, though he says that he did not personally pull the trigger during this tragedy.

Now, Hutchins' surviving family have filed a wrongful death suit against various individuals involved with production, including Baldwin.

Attorneys representing Halyna Hutchins' family made the announcement on Tuesday, February 15.

They filed the suit that same day in New Mexico, the same state where the film was being made ... and where tragedy struck.

“Mr. Baldwin and others were responsible and are responsible for safety on the job site,” attorney Brian Panish emphasized.

Panish added that "reckless conduct and cost-cutting measures" ultimately led to the death of the beloved cinematographer.

The 42-year-old was killed in October of last year.

Alec Baldwin was holding the prop gun at the time, having no idea that it was loaded with a live round.

The gun discharged on the set, killing Hutchins and injuring the director, Joel Souza.

Baldwin had been told that the weapon was "cold," meaning that it was unloaded.

Additionally, he later explained that he had not even pulled the trigger.

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Halyna Hutchins' surviving family.

That means her husband, Matthew Hutchins, who is now a widower.

It also means their 9-year-old son, Andros.

In the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, many within the entertainment industry spoke out.

It was speculated that an entire series of safeguards must have failed in order for this to happen.

This is very similar to what attorneys are arguing in this lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, Alec Baldwin and others named in the suit disregarded "15 industry standards" pertaining to the use of firearms on set.

Had all of the cast and crew been trained in the use of firearms, and had the prop simply been a rubber gun, they believe that things might have been different.

There are valid uses for "hot weapons" on sets, but that particular weapon at that particular time was clearly not safe.

“We’re used to people coming in from out of town to play cowboy who don’t know how to use guns,” attorney Randi McGinn stated on Tuesday.

“You don’t hand somebody a gun until you give them safety training," McGinn added.

At the press conference, McGinn then added: "No one should ever die with a real gun on a make-believe movie set.”

Two months after the tragic on-set incident, Alec Baldwin gave an in-depth interview to discuss the horror of it ... and to defend his role in it.

“I didn’t pull the trigger,” he stressed “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never."

Baldwin added: "I have no idea [how a bullet got in there]."

"Someone put a live bullet in a gun," Baldwin lamented. "A bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.”

He emphasized that he was not haunted by a sense of guilt, despite the horror of it, because he knew that he was not at fault.

“I might have killed myself if I felt that I was responsible," Baldwin claimed dramatically. "I don’t say that lightly.”