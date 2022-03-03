Bob Saget Never Knew How Beloved He Was, Widow Kelly Rizzo Tells Fans

Though we know Bob Saget's tragic cause of death and even how he spent his final hours, there are still unanswered questions.

That is the grim reality of loss: you don't always understand why they're gone.

Few are feeling his passing as keenly as his widow, Kelly Rizzo.

But she has also felt overwhelmed by the response from fans, noting that, in life, Bob Saget had no idea how many people adored him.

This week, Kelly Rizzo took to her Instagram Stories to thank her followers and other fans of her late husband.

There has been a tremendous outpouring of love in the wake of Bob Saget's tragic death on January 9.

"I just wanted to take a second to say to everybody that it has not gone unnoticed," Kelly expressed.

"I have been incredibly grateful and appreciative of all of you for the love and support," she affirmed.

"I have had people who were strangers that now have become friends on Instagram," Kelly shared.

"So many people have shared their stories with me," Kelly recalled, "of the loss that you've been through."

"And," Kelly continued, "you've poured out your heart."

"And it's just really kind that you've tried to help me," she pointed out.

Kelly is touched that people have shown sympathy "by sharing your stories."

Grief is never easy, and it is rarely the same for anyone.

Mourning this sudden and tragic loss while in the spotlight has added further complications that few of us can even imagine.

"This whole grief thing is something that I've learned recently," Kelly admitted.

"A lot of people don't really understand, don't really like to talk about it," Kelly observed.

She freely acknowledged that "it's not a very fun topic."

"But," Kelly pointed out, "it's something that at one point or another, we all go through."

"And even though I'm still very new to this world, I feel I've kinda had a crash course in it," Kelly characterized.

"Especially doing it very publicly," she admitted, "it adds a whole other level."

Kelly tried to explain how "It takes it to this different place that you understand things in a certain way."

By the end, Kelly was understandably fighting back tears.

She spoke of how her late husband had touched so many lives over the decades of his career, influencing generations of fans.

"Seeing how much of an impact he had on all your lives is life-changing," Kelly expressed.

"And," she continued, it is "just immeasurable how much it means to all of us."

"Kelly added: "And especially how much I know it would mean to Bob."

"He thought he was pretty well-liked," Kelly said, a reference to his humility.

"I don't think he had any idea that it was to this extent how much of a difference he truly made," Kelly confessed.

"And so," she said, "that is what I am so grateful for."

"So," Kelly wrote, "thank you all for showing me that."