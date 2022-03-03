Meri Brown Reveals Surprising Reason She Left Kody Brown*

* To take a road trip by herself, that is.

Earlier this week, Meri Brown got Sister Wives fans all excited and also all curious.

The long-time reality star shared a selfie from the front seat of her car, telling followers at the time that she was headed off on a mini vacation.

"In the car again for a quick road trip!" opened Meri in her caption, expounding on the reason why as follows:

"I sure do love solo road trips! Time to think about life, time to listen to my favorite audio books, time to jam out to fun music, whatever I want!"

Many observers fixated on Meri saying she needed to think about life, as if this was some sort of hint.

As if it meant that she was gonna ponder her relationship with Kody Brown and maybe, after all these years of misery, finally wallk away from the selfish polygamist.

"I've got something fun happening this week, can't wait to share it with you!" concluded Meri in this post.

As it turns out, that fun thing was NOT a spiritual divorce.

We don't think Meri is leaving Kody any time soon, if at all.

Instead, Brown went ahead yesterday and revealed the reason for her road trip as this:

"Look! It's my little surprise I told you about a few days ago! It's Mr Mosby! He gets one on one grandma time this week!!"

Yup. Meri is simplyy dog-sitting for a couple days.

"Sure do love this guy! And it's clear he doesn't want his picture taken lol! What a stinker!" Meri wrote to wrap up her latest message.

As you can see farther above, the canine in question sure is adorable.

We just have to admit that we wish Meri had taken off from Flagstaff.... and had no plans to return.

In an unaired scene from the Sister Wives Season 16 tell-all special, however, Meri made it evident once again that she's sticking by Kody's side.

Well, maybe not Kody's side.

These spouses are just friends at this point and haven't slept together for 10 years.

But Brown admitted in this footage that she has a different reason for remaining in her plural marriage.

"I know that my goal and my purpose and my point is to just be a better person and to just look at the family because there’s value to that,” the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner explained.

“There is value to this family that we have created.”

Meri and Kody have one child together, a daughter named Mariah.

But Kody has 17 other kids with his three other wives, and Meri has developed a bond with them, too.

In late 2020, as you may recall, Meri directly addressed the criticism of her that exists on social media.

"My relationship with [Kody] is MY relationship with him. Sure, we’ve had ups and downs through the years (I mean, isn’t that somewhat normal?) High highs and low lows.

“But here’s my truth. I love him. I love my family. I’m committed. I have 30 years in this. We struggle. We communicate.

"We repair relationships as the parties involved are willing and able.”