Ben Rathbun Fired Following Arrest: I Didn't Drink and Drive! I Was Drugged!

Last week, 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days star Ben Rathbun was sentenced following his arrest.

This was a complicated case, stemming from 2020 charges of driving under the influence and a follow-up failure to appear this February.

Now, Ben is finally speaking out on the matter -- revealing that he has been fired from his job.

According to Ben, he was a victim in both arrests, a statement that reminds some fans of how he described his past relationships to Mahogany.

Ben Rathbun spoke to In Touch Weekly following his dismissal from his job at the Michigan Lupus Foundation.

He hopes that this firing "will serve to humble me and allow greater growth in me as a person.”

Ben previously worked as an executive director of the foundation, but says that he does not resent this move.

Ben shared that he does not “blame my foundation for letting me go."

This statement comes after his former employer announced his dismissal on Facebook.

"Effective immediately, Ben Rathbun is no longer an employee," the Michigan Lupus Foundation declared.

“Anything that would distract us from accomplishing the mission of our charity should be dealt with appropriately,” Ben admitted.

“I had become a major distraction," he acknowledged.

"And I know this process, while painful, is the best course of action," Ben affirmed.

Ben expressed his aspiration that this change “will eventually lead me to another place of service."

He hopes that this new path will bring him to a place "that can use my talents to help people.”

But Ben also wants to address the arrests -- both the initial one in 2020, and the more recent one from this year.

Ben's arrest a few weeks ago was due to a bench warrant after he failed to appear at a probation hearing.

That probation, and thus the arrest, stemmed from his 2020 OUI (operating under the influence) arrest.

According to him, misinformation about his arrest led to confusion and undue blame.

“When the public, including the board members of my charity, first heard of my arrest," Ben recalled.

He added: [it was] falsely reported that I had been picked up late at night for drunk driving."

Ben continued: “While the truth was far less dramatic, the damage had been done.”

“But still, I had committed a crime and put myself and others in danger,” Ben explained.

He then confessed: “And … I had hid it from them and even my family.”

It sounds like, had Ben been more transparent with his loved ones and perhaps with fans, some of this scandal could have been avoided.

“In September of 2020, I went to help a homeless couple living at a Red Roof Inn," Ben recalled.

"And when they offered me a little plastic cup of wine," he shared, "I stupidly accepted."

“When I left, I felt so tired I stopped at a hotel for the night," Ben described, "and completely lost the next 24 hours."

"Apparently, they had spiked the drink," Ben accused.

“The next day, I attempted to drive home and hit the curb disabling my car,” he revealed.

“The police did a breathalyzer and found no alcohol," Ben shared, "but later they did a blood draw at the station and found flubromazolam in my system.”

As you can guess from the name, flubromazolam is related to more commonly proscribed benzodiazepines.

It is a more recent and potentially more potent variation of that family of medicines.

While benzodiazepines can positively transform people's lives, we should remember that Rohypnol -- a common drug used by sexual predators -- is also in that group.

“I received 18 months probation, community service, counseling, fines, educational courses, and random testing for weeks and weeks,” Ben recalled.

“I met all the requirements and never had a positive test," he added.

“However, when the court allowed me to move to another state, they mailed a summons to the wrong address,” Ben explained.

“This was my fault," Ben admitted, "because I needed to make sure I was getting all notices."

"But by the time I found out, it was too late, and I missed my appointment," he acknowledged.

"So a warrant was issued for my arrest," Ben said. "I immediately drove 14 hours and turned myself in to the court and spent a night in jail.”

It sounds like, according to Ben, he did not voluntarily drive under the influence of anything.

From Ben's description, someone poisoned him, leading to his arrest and a great deal of personal difficulties.

Then, when the summons was mailed to the wrong address, Ben lived everyone's nightmare -- facing a bench warrant without knowing it.

Some have suggested that Ben is blaming everyone but himself, as he seemed to do when describing his romantic history to Mahogany Roca.

However, Ben did acknowledge that he should have made sure that the court had his new address.

This sounds like an extremely unfair situation and, whatever we may think of what we've seen of him on the show, we're sorry that this happened to Ben.