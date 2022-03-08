ACM Awards 2022: Who Took Home All That Gold?!?

... and the results are in!

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards streamed live from Las Vegas on Monday night with Dolly Parton and co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett taking emcee duties.

Kelly Clarkson performed a tribute to Parton at one point -- while Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett all took to the stage for their own performances.

Each was excellent.

But who actually took home the hardware?

Did Chris Young dominate as the most-nominated artist? Did Taylor Swift earn her first ACM trophy in four years? And did actress Blake Lively successful cross over rand win for a video she produced and directed?

Scroll down to find out!

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert - WINNER

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce - WINNER

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton - WINNER

Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne - WINNERS

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion - WINNERS

The Cadillac Three

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Tenille Arts

Priscilla Block

Lily Rose

Caitlyn Smith

Lainey Wilson - WINNER

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Ryan Hurd

Parker McCollum - WINNER

Elvie Shane

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

29: Written in Stone – Carly Pearce

Country Again: Side A – Thomas Rhett

Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen - WINNER

Famous Friends – Chris Young

The Marfa Tapes – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown

"Fancy Like" – Walker Hayes

"If I Didn't Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood - WINNER

"You Should Probably Leave" – Chris Stapleton

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

"7 Summers" – Morgan Wallen

"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

"Fancy Like" – Walker Hayes

"Knowing You" – Kenny Chesney

"Things A Man Oughta Know" – Lainey Wilson - WINNER

VIDEO OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" – Elle King and Miranda Lambert - WINNER

"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown

"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton

"If I Didn't Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR (Off Camera Award)

Jesse Frasure

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy - WINNER

Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown

"half of my hometown" – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney

"If I Didn't Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

"Never Wanted to Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde - WINNER