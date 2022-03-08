ACM Awards 2022: Who Took Home All That Gold?!?by Hilton Hater at .
... and the results are in!
The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards streamed live from Las Vegas on Monday night with Dolly Parton and co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett taking emcee duties.
Kelly Clarkson performed a tribute to Parton at one point -- while Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett all took to the stage for their own performances.
Each was excellent.
But who actually took home the hardware?
Did Chris Young dominate as the most-nominated artist? Did Taylor Swift earn her first ACM trophy in four years? And did actress Blake Lively successful cross over rand win for a video she produced and directed?
Scroll down to find out!
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert - WINNER
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce - WINNER
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton - WINNER
Morgan Wallen
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne - WINNERS
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion - WINNERS
The Cadillac Three
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Tenille Arts
Priscilla Block
Lily Rose
Caitlyn Smith
Lainey Wilson - WINNER
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
HARDY
Walker Hayes
Ryan Hurd
Parker McCollum - WINNER
Elvie Shane
ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
29: Written in Stone – Carly Pearce
Country Again: Side A – Thomas Rhett
Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen - WINNER
Famous Friends – Chris Young
The Marfa Tapes – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown
"Fancy Like" – Walker Hayes
"If I Didn't Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood - WINNER
"You Should Probably Leave" – Chris Stapleton
SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]
"7 Summers" – Morgan Wallen
"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
"Fancy Like" – Walker Hayes
"Knowing You" – Kenny Chesney
"Things A Man Oughta Know" – Lainey Wilson - WINNER
VIDEO OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]
"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" – Elle King and Miranda Lambert - WINNER
"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown
"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton
"If I Didn't Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR (Off Camera Award)
Jesse Frasure
Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy - WINNER
Josh Osborne
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown
"half of my hometown" – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney
"If I Didn't Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
"Never Wanted to Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde - WINNER