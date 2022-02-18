Kourtney Kardashian: I Don't Care What Travis Barker Thinks! I'm Inviting Scott Disick to Our Wedding!

When the world first learned that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had gotten engaged, many fans immediately wondered how Scott Disick would react.

And at first, it seemed that Disick did not take the news well.

In fact, there were rumors that Scott hated Travis and would do everything in his power to sabotage his ex's new relationship.

Those theories were bolstered by Disick's strange behavior, which seemed to be motivated by jealousy.

At one point, Scott slut-shamed Kourtney in a private message with one of her exes.

Then, insiders claimed Disick became furious with Khloe Kardashian when he first learned of the engagement, as she knew that it would devastate him emotionally, and yet she did nothing to prepare him.

Needless to say, this didn't sound like the sort of situation from which Scott and Kourtney's friendship would ever recover.

But an extraordinary sequence of events has unfolded in recent weeks.

First, Scott made things right with Kourtney's family.

He was spotted having dinner with Kris Jenner, and onlookers noted that the meal was being filmed for the Kardashians new Hulu series.

Shortly thereafter, Scott resumed his habit of leaving complimentary comments on Khloe's Instagram posts.

Now, it appears that he's managed to patch things up with Kourtney, as well.

In the weeks after Kourtney's engagement, several insiders confirmed that she would not be inviting Disick to the wedding.

Now, a source tells Hollywood Life that Kourt has had a "change of heart" and is now planning on offering an invite to her ex.

“When she first got engaged, she had no plans on inviting Scott to the wedding," the insider says.

"There was too much drama going on and she didn’t think he could ever accept that she had moved on.

“But Kourtney has seen another side of Scott lately and he does understand that she’s getting married, and happily moving on with her own life," the source adds.

“So, she’s had a change of heart and will absolutely be inviting Scott to their wedding," the informant continues.

"She cares about him and wants him to be a part of her special day. She has seen a lot of growth in Scott and would love for him to attend.”

Yes, at first Kourtney just wanted to keep the situation civil for the sake of her kids.

But now, it seems that she's once again come to value Scott as a friend.

The source says that Kourt will “always have love for Scott in some capacity” in spite of the “ups and downs” of their relationship.

The insider adds that Kourtney hopes she and Scott will always be able to maintain “happy and healthy relationship," if only for the sake of their children.

The question remains, of course, of whether or not Scott will accept her invitation.

After all, it seems that his emotions toward this situation are still quite raw.

And if he does attend the wedding, will he be able to make nice with his former rival Travis?

Sounds like it might be a good idea to have a Hulu crew on hand in case things get messy!