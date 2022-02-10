Ian Somerhalder Pays Tribute to The Vampire Diaries on Milestone Anniversary

The Vampire Diaries may be long over.

But it has not been forgotten.

Not by fans of the former CW drama. And not by one of its lead stars, either.

Isn't that right, Ian Somerhalder?

On Wednesday afternoon, the actor reflected on his beloved run as Damon Salvatore on this long-running hit by sharing the above photo of himself and former co-star Paul Wesley.

"I just got this from @paulwesley…Holy sh–t, five years ago, on this day we wrapped The Vampire Diaries forever," Somerhalder wrote as a caption to the smoldering image.

"This journey has been truly incredible."

The Vampire Diaries starred Wesley, Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev, Kat Graham and Candice King, among others; it premiered on The CW on September 10, 2009 and concluded on March 10, 2017.

Most of the cast has remained close ever since (Dobrev and Somerhalder dated for years, but split before the show wrapped up), but no two leads have remained closer than Ian andd Paul.

In 2020, the pair launched a bourbon brand, Brother's Bond, with its name inspired by their characters on the program.

"Here is a behind the scenes shot of the Brother’s Bond right before the last scene was filmed," continued Somerhalder as a caption yesterday.

"This journey has been truly incredible."

Shifting into promotional mode, Somerhalder went on as follows:

"And now look what we’ve been able to build together with you all.

"@brothersbondbourbon is so special to us and we are so grateful to share it with you all.

"What a wild ride Brother, this was goodbye. In the words of Damon Salvatore… “Hello Brother” and we’re back!"

Concluded Somerhalder in his message, which made all Vampire Diaries fans feel ALL the feels:

Who could have ever imagined how far this would go after shooting that scene in Vancouver, flying on wires and hissing at each other with fangs!

The amazing @dijonnaise911 SQUINTING in the background making sure the beautiful lights are set! Fuc&@“) memories! Wow. I’m humbled.

This became one of the most watched television shows in the history of television. Nuts.

For his part, Wesley responded to his friend and business partner via an Instagram comment that read:

Damn bro we were so young and fresh faced what happened.

That does seem to settle it once and for all, don't you think?

We need a Vampire Diaries reboot. And we need it right at this very moment.