Christine Brown Flaunts New Figure, Thanks Fans for Support

Christine Brown is single, and ready to mingle.

With her social media followers, that is!

The veteran Sister Wives cast member celebrated Valentine's Day about 48 hours early this year, uploading a couple photos on Instagram Saturday that makes two things perfectly clear:

ONE: She looks amazing these days.

TWO: She's so much better off with Kody Brown in her life.

"This is just to say THANK YOU for your support! We ALL need support to face our challenges and I truly appreciate YOU!" wrote the mother of six as a caption to the selfies above and below, adding the following hashtags to her message:

#blessed #grateful #overwhelmedwithgratitude #overwhelmed #support.

Christine made no mention here of Kody in particularr.

However, it's not hard to guess the challenges she's referring to, is it?

Over the course of Sister Wives Season 16, viewers witnessed all the cruel and unfair ways Kody treated this spiritual wife toward the end of 2020 and into 2021... back when these episodes were filmed.

By the conclusion of the season, Kody had revoked Christine's sex privileges, prompting the TLC personality to kick him out and at last consider a divorce.

"He goes, 'I'm not interested in having an intimate marriage anymore. I don't like your behavior. We'll see if you can be a good sister wife,' and all this," said Christine on air last month, adding at the time:

"I'm like, 'Okay, so you don't want us to have an intimate marriage?' And he goes, 'No.

"I'm like, 'That's not enough for me. I can't not have an intimate marriage.'"

Cut to November 2, 2021 and a statement from Christine that read...

After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave.

We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.

With Love, Christine Brown.

Kody for his part, also took to Instagram with a statement late last yearr, confirming news of their split.

“Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness,” the father of 18 wrote.

“We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her.

"Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

Since this time, Christine and Kody have opened up on stage at various points of the Season 16 reunion.

"It's not fun breaking people's hearts," Christine said of how Meri, Janelle and Christine have reacted to her marital departure.

"I mean, at my core, I just want people to be happy and I just want people to feel loved.

"But I knew I was making a decision that would break hearts and it tore me apart. And it was super, super sad."

Asked where she currently stands with Kody, Christine didn't hesitate in her response during part two of this special.

"Kody and I are divorced. We're completely separate," she said about their status.

"In our church, polygamous women can leave. They're not trapped. They can leave if they want to leave and if it's not working.

"They have to go through proper channels and stuff, but then they can get a release. I haven't been a member of that church for a long time and I left a long time ago.

"I just think that God's fine if I just want to be happy."