Bob Saget's Family Files Lawsuit to Block Release of Death Investigation Records

Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters, have filed a lawsuit to block the release of records from the investigation of his unexpected death, court papers released on Tuesday show.

The comedian passed away just over a month ago from a brain bleed.

These family members have now sued Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner's Office to prevent any further unveiling of documents related to the sudden tragedy.

According to the lawsuit, Saget's loved ones wish to keep the investigation confidential because it "would cause irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress" if the public learned more about what happened to Saget.

The relatives have requested an injunction to stop the release of reports, audio, and video recordings, as well as photographs.

The late star's widow and his children also want the information and materials gathered about Saget's passing to be exempt from public records requests.

Saget was found dead in his Orlando hotel room on January 9 from head force trauma, with the local chief medical examiner later confirming that the manner of death was an accident.

This new complaint, meanwhile, contends that media outlets have filed or plan to file public records requests seeking the release of the records and argues that no "legitimate public interest would be served" by their release.

The night before he died, Saget performed on stage at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida.

He was found unresponsive in his room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando "in a supine [face upward] position on his bed," according to a police report.

A preliminary autopsy showed "no evidence of drug use or foul play," medical examiner Dr. Joshua Stephany said, and a follow-up detailed how Saget suffered a catastrophic head wound prior to falling asleep for the final time.

"Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities' investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us," Saget's loved ones said last week.

"As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all:

"To be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter."

Saget's autopsy findings indicated an "unwitnessed fall backwards" resulted in blunt force head trauma, complete with a list of extensive skull fractures and brain injuries.

They included:

Posterior scalp abrasions, subgaleal hemorrhage (blood that forms between the skull and scalp).

Discoloration in the upper and lower eyelids due to skull fracture.

Subdural hematoma (buildup of blood on the surface of the brain).

Subarachnoid hemorrhage (bleeding in the space surrounding the brain).

The actor was laid to rest on January 14.

Said John Stamos in his eulogy at the funeral:

I've spent days refusing to let him go. But now I'm starting to realize I don't have to. I don't have to say goodbye because he's never leaving my heart.

Bob, I will never, ever have another friend like you. You will always be my best friend.

You are my new guardian angel — a guardian angel with the dirtiest mouth and a heart as big and benevolent as forever.

I love you, Baby.