Robert Durst Dies In Prison; Millionaire Murderer Was 78

Well, 2022 as already been witness to quite a few celebrity deaths.

But we don't think this one will affect people quite as profoundly as the passings of Bob Saget or Sidney Poitier.

Convicted murderer Robert Durst died in a hospital in Stockton, California today.

The wealthy real estate heir was 78 years old.

The news comes just months after Durst was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of his friend Susan Berman.

Durst was also connected to two other murders over the course of his bizarre life.

It is believed that he killed his longtime friend Berman as she knew too much about the disappearance of his wife, Kathleen MacCormack, whom Durst allegedly murdered in 1982.

In 2003, two years after Berman was killed, Durst was arrested for the murder of Morris Black, another friend of his who died a violent death.

While Durst admitted to dismembering Black's corpse and disguising himself as a woman in order to evade authorities, he was acquitted in that case.

In 2015, against the advice of his legal counsel, Durst appeared in the The Jinx, an HBO docuseries about his life and the many allegations against him.

In the series' shocking finale, Durst -- who seemingly did not realize that he was still miked up -- muttered that he had "killed them all."

The day after the episode aired, Durst was arrested for Berman's murder.

While he claimed in court that he was on meth when he confessed to the murders, Durst's most recent trial resulted in a long overdue conviction.

But in the final twist of his almost unbelievably strange life, Durst passed away less than three months after he was sentenced.

He was hospitalized back in October after contracting Covid-19, and while no cause of death has been revealed, it's worth noting that Durst suffered from a multitude of ailments in the final years of his life, including bladder cancer.

Sadly, Durst's death has denied MacCormack's loved ones a final opportunity for closure.

He was indicted for her murder on November 1, and while he would have spent the remainder of his life in prison regardless, had Durst been convicted, at least the MacCormack family might have been able to feel that justice had been served.

"After 40 years spent seeking justice for her death, I know how upsetting this news must be for Kathleen Durst's family," Westchester County, New York District Attorney's Miriam Roach said in a statement issued today.

"We had hoped to allow them the opportunity to see Mr. Durst finally face charges for Kathleen's murder because we know that all families never stop wanting closure, justice and accountability."

Sadly, the MacCormacks will never get that chance, but hopefully, they can take some solace in knowing that Durst will never claim another victim.

So notorious was Durst in the final years of his life that the news of his passing instantly made him a trending topic on Twitter, with many expressing gratitude that he is no longer among the living.

We hope that the loved ones of his victims can take sleep a little easier tonight.