Meredith Marks: I May Quit The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City!

Changes may be coming to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Some major changes, we should emphasize.

On Tuesday, Bravo announced that Jennie Nguyen would not be returning for Season 3... not after the cast member's racially-insensitive social media posts from 2020 resurfaced across the Internet.

"Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," the network said in the statement yesterday afternoon, concluding as follows:

"We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention."

Now, in the wake of this shocking news, Meredith Marks has decided to drop a bombshell of her own.

Might she follow Nguyen out the door? By her own volition?

During a Q&A on Twitter Monday, a fan asked the reality star:

“Question is for meredith, why are you still on the show? It seems like you hate it.”

Replied Marks, creating headlines and stirring up some serious drama:

“Good question. I should quit since most of the women enjoy spreading lies about me and my family. Not a problem."

This is likely all talk, of course.

As long as the money is there, we're certain Marks will be back in 2023 on Bravo.

However, her notable response above came less than 24 hours after a sneak peak from next Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City featured Marks’ former best friend and co-star, Lisa Barlow, calling her a “whore."

And also claiming she “f–ked half of New York."

Marks’ relationship with her husband, Seth Marks, has been a significant topic of conversation ever since the program premiered in 2020.

The famous jewelry designer has been candid about the pair’s “long history of separations and reconciliations over the years,” as she described things on air at one point.

At various times, though, different cast members have questioned Meredith’s loyalty ... seemingly prompting her snappy response on social media this week.

Earlier this season, Jen Shah accused Meredith of having an “affair” and “10 motherf—king boyfriends!”

Meredith was quick to shoot down Shah’s allegation, calling her a “fraud” and getting into an argument with the alleged telemarketing schemer.

Meredith and Seth have been married for 25 years and share three children: Reid, 25, Brooks, 22, and Chloe, 20.

In response to Marks threatening to walk away, a certain segment of Bravo viewers reacted in shock and horror.

“DON’T LEAVE, SHOW US YOUR STRENGTH BY CONFRONTING THEM AND STANDING FIRM IN WHO YOU ARE!

"You inspire a whole host of people, including me, by constantly returning to the table and discussing it and not running away,” wrote one fan.

Added another:

"Please don’t even think about leaving. I know it’s been a rough season for you but you have so many fans."