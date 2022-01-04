Katharine McPhee Claps Back Following Bikini Pic Controversy: David Foster Can Say Whatever He Wants About My Post-Baby Body!

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are no strangers to controversy.

When McPhee and Foster got engaged back in 2018, critics griped about their 35 year age difference and the fact that he has daughters who are roughly the same age as Katharine.

When the couple announced that McPhee was pregnant with Foster's baby, the internet fumed at the idea of a man in his seventies welcoming a child.

Now, Katharine and David are at the center of another controversy, and they're not taking this one lying down.

McPhee welcomed her first child, a boy named Rennie, in 2021.

Last week, Foster shared the photo below on his Instagram page.

As you can see, it shows a very slender-looking McPhee wearing a bikini.

"What baby!" Foster commented on the photo.

The backlash from commenters was swift and intense.

Many felt that Foster was encouraging unrealistic body standards and indirectly shaming pregnant women who are not as quick to learn the weight.

Some even went so far as to point out that McPhee has struggled with an eating disorder in the past.

However, it seems that the singer was in no way offended or triggered by her husband's remarks.

"I'm sorry but we are not sorry. And for all of you who can't deal with it maybe this helps," Katharine captioned her own bikini pic (below).

"I've struggled with weight my whole 20s and 30. I've gone up and down 10 times over. Does that make you feel better?" she asked.

"There is nothing wrong with that -most people do," she wrote alongside of another photo of her in a bathing suit."

McPhee went on to state that after years of calorie counting, she's learned to use more natural methods to keep the weight off.

"I lost this baby weight without dieting. Zero. Diets are the worst and I've had zero pressure from anyone. I've let me body do its thing and found a great workout," she continued.

"That's it. And guess what? I'll probably gain weight again at some point too. Who cares? BUT people freaking out about what my husband captioned seriously get a life," McPhee said.

"Stop being so offended by what people post who have zero impact on your life and move on."

Katharine concluded her remarks by encouraging the haters to be less sensitive.

"Maybe you should have more of an attitude of like, let's say… 'oh that's nice he thinks his wife is hot,'" she wrote.

"I cannot with this overly sensitive society right now. But as Taylor Swift said haters gonna hate byyeeee."

In March of last year, McPhee told E! News that she has a "healthy love-hate relationship with pregnancy,"

"I think that I struggled a little bit with the getting bigger part," the singer confessed.

"What I didn't expect was to have the baby and then be so at peace with my body," she said.

"I had this, wow, like this huge appreciation of what my body had just done and given me that I wish that I'd given myself a little bit more of that grace through the pregnancy."

McPhee went on to say that once the baby was born she was unconcerned with getting "back into shape."

"I actually had this huge gift where I felt zero pressure to kind of get back to a certain standard," she said.

"I was just like, 'Wow, this is such a moment in time to enjoy a new baby and give thanks to this incredible body that just did something so spectacular, like truly a miracle,'" Katharine continued.

McPhee noted that the joy of motherhood far outbalanced any anxiety she may have felt about her weight.

"I'm so much happier, so much more peaceful," she continued.

"And actually, the extra weight that I gained while I was pregnant has just sort of fallen off naturally. I never had to torture myself to do any of those things."

It certainly sounds like Katharine is experiencing zero neuroses with regard to her appearance.

Hopefully, her critics will begin to follow her lead!