Jill Duggar: Disappearance From Social Media Sparks Concern Among Fans

Thankfully, justice was served in the Josh Duggar child pornography trial, and the serial predator is finally behind bars.

These days, Josh's victims might be able to breathe a little easier knowing that he'll be locked away for a very long time.

But for many, the trial was no doubt a psychologically taxing affair, as attorneys delved into Josh's sordid past and dredged up painful memories of abuse.

Long before he was arrested in April of last year, Josh molested five young girls, four of whom were his sisters.

One of the victims, Jill Duggar, cut ties with her parents in 2019 and has reportedly had no contact in Josh for the past several years.

Jill took an interest in the outcome of her brother's trial, but unlike some of her other siblings, she did not appear in court, and she was not rooting for an acquittal.

Jill's husband, Derick Dillard, attended every day of the trial and took copious notes for his wife's benefit.

When the verdict was announced, the Dillards made it clear that they believed justice had been served.

“Nobody is above the law," the couple wrote on their website the day of Josh's conviction.

"It applies equally to everybody, no matter your wealth, status, associations, gender, race, or any other factor," Jill and Derick continued.

"Today, the people of the Western District of Arkansas made that clear in their verdict," the Dillards added.

Fans were encouraged by the fact that Jill seemed to take such a pragmatic view of the trial and its outcome.

But now, many are expressing concern for Jill's well-being, as she hasn't posted anything on the internet since that joint statement, which appeared on December 10.

If you follow Jill on Instagram, then you know it's rare for her to go even a few days without sharing some sort of photo or update with her fans.

So some people are concerned by the fact that the mother of two has now gone nearly six weeks without posting anything.

"I'm getting worried about Jill. She's never taken such a long break from social media without an explanation," one Reddit user this week, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

"Her last sighting was this post on December 10th the day her brother was found guilty."

"Maybe she's just trying to process everything privately but her disappearance is strange," another person echoed.

"Derick has posted a couple of times but didn't mention Jill or the kids. I hope her birth family isn't harassing her. Send up a flare, Jill. Let us know you're okay."

Jill's not the only member of her massive family to take some time away from Instagram.

Joy-Anna Duggar, who was also victimized by Josh, announced at the beginning of this month that she'll be taking an hiatus from the site.

"I will be taking a break off social media for the month of January," Joy announced in a short video clip posted on her page.

"I want to the month to refocus, reprioritize, and spend some quality time with the family."

Perhaps it's a coincidence that two of the sisters who were assaulted by Josh chose to take time away from social media so soon after he was convicted.

But it seems more likely that both women felt the need to step away from the spotlight in order to focus on healing.