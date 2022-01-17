Jessa Duggar Accused of Fraud as YouTube Page Besieged By Porn Accounts

After a year of scandal that brought the family media empire crashing down, no doubt the Duggars hoped to start 2022 with a clean slate and a minimum of drama.

But less than three weeks into the new year, the family is caught up in yet another controversy.

And this one bears some uncomfortable reminders of the behavior that sent Josh Duggar to prison back in December.

Josh, as you'll likely recall, was convicted of possessing and receiving child pornography.

He's currently awaiting sentencing in an Arkansas jail.

Jessa Duggar has been accused of something far less egregious, but once again, a Duggar is being forced to answer questions about her connections to a porn purveyor.

Like most of her adult siblings, Jessa is quite active on social media.

And she's not just posting content for the fun of it.

Counting On has been canceled by TLC, and like all Duggar women, Jessa has no real-world job experience.

That means social media is one of the few avenues through which she can earn an income.

YouTube is Jessa's preferred platform, and she has more than 300,000 followers on the site.

But fans are now wondering how many of those followers are legit.

Last week, Jessa uploaded a video in which she gave fans a tour of her new home and offered an account of her family's recent revelations.

Most of the comments were innocuous, but fans soon noticed that some of the most complimentary remarks came from pages with names like:

"Sussa - F--k Me Check My Profile", "[Soffy] H0T Girl L!ve Cam", "[Billey] H0T Girl-C0me 0ver L!ve" and :Mia_T[A]P Me!! To Have [S]EX With Me."

It's no surprise that such accounts exist, of course.

What's surprising is that the people running them would be big Jessa Duggar fans.

"What a blessing! Your family will love the extra space!" wrote one of these accounts.

"Finally! Room to grow. Make new memories. Wha a blessing to have family and long time friends to be able to do this," another added.

"It's going to look awesome. Can't wait to see the final result."

Since "blessing" and "awesome" are two of Jessa's favorite words, it didn't take fans long to figure out what was happening here.

"As someone who has done social media for a job this is definitely bought bots," one commenter wrote, according to the Daily Mail.

"You can buy comments from people and specifically write what you want in the comment," another added.

"It will generate it from a random account also using the service and a lot of them are thirsty catfish porn accs trying to seem legit with multiple comments from lots of different 'people.'"

"She just bought some bots to comment things on her video," a third person observed.

Ever since her latest video was posted, Jessa has been clapping back at "haters" who noted that the house was probably purchased for her by her father.

So we know that she pays close attention to the comments on her YouTube posts.

And while there was a time when it would have seemed outlandish for a Duggar to allow porn accounts to comment on her page, now it looks as though Jessa is encouraging them to do so.

Again, she's being accused of something unscrupulous and dishonest, but it's not in the same ballpark as the allegations that have landed her older brother behind bars.

Still, Jessa's situation serves as a reminder of just how far the once-squeaky-clean Duggar clan has fallen in recent years.

And while there was a time when she would have tried to clear the air, it looks as though Jessa has no intention of addressing or even acknowledging these allegations.