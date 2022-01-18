Erika Jayne Makes HOW MUCH on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?!?

Erika Jayne is at the center of one of the most disgusting scandals in reality television history, which is saying a lot, we know.

But how else would you classify the allegation that Jayne conspired with her estranged husband to embezzle millions of dollars from his past law firm clients?

Especially when you consider the following:

These clients were loved ones of people who died in a plane crash in 2018 and the money Jayne is accused of stealing from them came from a lawsuit they filed against the airline?

We're talking truly heinous stuff -- if true.

But we're also talking about a different kind of money for the purpose of this article; the kind Jayne most definitely earned in a legal manner.

Courtesy of the website Tamara Tattles, we've now learned how much Jayne earned last year for her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

According to this celebrity gossip outlet, the polarizing Bravo personality earned $68,000 per episode... which earned her a total of $1.36 million for the 20 installments that comprised Season 11.

In addition to her regular season salary, Erika also reportedly earned $272,000 for the four-part reunion.

Where do these figures stand in comparison to other reality stars, most notably those who appear on the same cable network as Jayne?

Tamara Tattles claims that Mary Crosby was paid $19,500 per episode for Season 1 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

So it does appear as if Jayne is on the high end of Real Housewives salaries across the franchise board, and she's also due for a raise.

By all accounts, Jayne will return for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12.

Was she a controversial presence on Season 11?

Did she fight with pretty much all her colleagues because they didn't believe she was innocent of the aforementioned embezzlement charges?

Did she even call Sutton Stracke the C-Word?

Yes, yes and yes.

But that only explains why she's getting brought back, you know?

Cursing off one's co-stars sells.

As does being in the news at all times for possibly taking giant sums of money from the victims of a deadly plane crash.

In addition to being accused of stealing all this settlement money, Erika was hit with a $25 million lawsuit amid filming on season 11.

The lawsuit alleges she received fraudulent transfers from the her husband's firm.

Jayne, of course, has denied that she played any role in her estranged spouse's alleged financial scheme, having pleaded total and complete ignorance on every episode in 2021.

As for the upcoming 12th season, Jayne will likely see a salary increase of 10 percent, which brings her to an episodic rate of $71,400.

Not too shabby, huh?

Filming for this season is underway and new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will premiere some time this summer or early fall.