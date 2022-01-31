Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019, Dead of Apparent Suicide

Cheslie Kryst, a recent Miss USA winner who also worked as a fashion blogger and as a correspondent for Extra TV, died on Sunday morning around 7.

She was 30 years old.

According to TMZ, The New York Post and other celebrity gossip/entertainment news outlets, Kryst jumped to her death from a 60-story building at 350 W. 42nd Street in New York City.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, an NYPD spokesperson has confirmed.

"In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie," Kryst's family said in a statement to Extra, adding:

"Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength.

"She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined."

Kryst's loved ones, who are asking for privacy in wake of the late beauty queen's death, concluded as follows:

Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra.

But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague – we know her impact will live on.

Just hours before her apparent suicide, Kryst was active on social media.

Earlier Sunday, Kryst shared a glam photo of herself looking to the side on her Instagram page, writing along with it:

"May this day bring you rest and peace."

On Saturday, meanwhile, Kryst, a former Miss North Carolina USA, posted on her Instagram Story a congratulatory message to Miss North Carolina USA Morgan Romano and Miss North Carolina Teen USA Gabby Ortega, telling them:

"Best of luck at Miss USA and Miss Teen USA!"

Also last week, Kryst uploaded a YouTube vlog about her haircare routine.

Kryst, who worked as a lawyer at the time, was crowned Miss USA in May 2019.

She and three other women -- Nia Imani Franklin (Miss America) Kaliegh Garris (Miss Teen USA) and Zozibini Tunzi (Miss Universe) -- became the first group of Black women to hold the titles in a single year.

A North Carolina native, Kryst practiced civil litigation for a law firm.

She worked to help prisoners who may have been sentenced unjustly get reduced punishments... free of charge.

Aside from working in law, Kryst operated a blog on fashion, White Collar Glam, for women's workwear and volunteered for Dress for Success.

In a December 2019 interview with Good Morning America, Kryst opened up about "breaking barriers," while still explaining her disappointment over some people's view of her and the other beauty pageant winners' success that year.

"People will comment on our social media and be like, 'Why are we talking about your race? You guys are just four, amazing women,'" she said at the time.

"And I'm like, 'Yes, we are four amazing women, but there was a time when we literally could not win!'"

Also in 2019, Kryst began working as a New York correspondent for Extra.

"Our hearts are broken," producers for the show said in a statement posted by its website.

"Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff.

"Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends."