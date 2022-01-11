Chelsea Houska Finally Addresses Pregnancy Rumors: Is She Really Expecting Baby #5?

For the first time since she became famous while still in her teens, Chelsea Houska is enjoying a shred of privacy these days.

The quest for a less public life led Houska to quit Teen Mom 2 back in November of 2020, and while it couldn't have been easy to walk away from the gig that made her rich and famous, Chelsea made the decision for the sake of her kids and her own peace of mind.

Of course, when you have 6.4 million Instagram followers -- most of whom are thirsty for daily updates about your life -- there's a limit to how much privacy you can find, even on the windswept plains of South Dakota.

Fans are still interested in just about everything that happens in Chelsea's life, and for the most part she seems okay with it.

After all, these days, she has good deal of control over which aspects of her life are made public, which was not the case when she was appearing on MTV.

Still, the internet is the internet, and even for someone as beloved as Chelsea, social media can often turn into a very dark place.

The mother of four has been reminded of this several times in recent weeks.

First, commenters started expressing concerns about Houska's self-esteem.

(They argued that her interests in fashion and fitness were indicative of a lack of body positivity.)

Shortly thereafter, fans accused Chelsea of overdoing it with the Botox.

(Naturally, these comments were not phrased in a particularly polite fashion.)

Now, Houska's Instagram followers are once again dissecting her photos and offering unsolicited insights.

Except this time, they're not shaming her for her appearance but are instead making wild assumptions about her private life.

On Monday, Chelsea and husband Cole De Boer attended a concert by country artist Eric Church.

“A little Church is good for the soul @ericchurchmusic,” Chelsea captioned the photo above.

As you can see, the De Boers are each holding a beverage, but Chelsea's is clear ... and that's all it takes to start a pregnancy rumor!

“Water?” one fan commented, adding an eyeball emoji for good measure.

“WHITE CLAW lol," Chelsea replied, according to In Touch.

“I thought you were pregnant,” one person wrote, clearly under the impression that Chelsea missed the implication of the previous comment.

“Same. I was like hmmmm. Water, ay?" another added.

Now, this is a situation in which it's easy for Chelsea to just shrug it off and move on.

She doesn't even have to come right out and explicitly deny that she's pregnant.

The fact that she was sipping White Claw in public does a pretty good job of sending that message for her.

Still, the situation serves as a reminder of just how much BS Chelsea is forced to put up with on a daily basis.

Last week, she was getting criticized for being too fixated on health and fitness.

This week, fans are losing their mind over allegations that she sipped some water during a concert.

Chelsea and Cole may or may not be planning on having more kids, but if it happens, we doubt they'll keep it a secret.

The reality of the situation is that they're probably living pretty boring lives of domestic contentment these days.

And when Houska's fans come to terms with that fact and stop searching for drama, she'll probably be even happier!