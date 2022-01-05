Kim Mi-soo, Popular Snowdrop Star, Dead at 29

Sad news out of Hollywood today:

Kim Mi-soo, a South Korea native who recently appeared as Yeo Jung-min in the South Korean TV series Snowdrop, has passed away unexpectedly.

She was 29 years old.

"Kim suddenly left us on Jan. 5," the actress' agency, Landscape, said in a statement on Wednesday,

"The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness. Please refrain from reporting false rumors or speculation so that the family can mourn in peace."

Variety first released this message, citing a translation by Joongang Daily.

Further details surrounding Kim's cause of death have not been confirmed.

Snowdrop premiered in December.

It is a period drama set in 1987 Korea that tells the story of a romance budding in the wake of the political turmoil of the pro-democracy movement in that nation.

The show has not been without controversy, however.

Its depiction of North Koreans, its music selection and its historical accuracy have sparked protest... with pushback affecting the shares of multiple affiliated companies and one petition against it reportedly garnering over 300,000 signatures.

Following the news of Kim Mi-soo's death, fans flocked to social media to mourn the shocking loss of the young star.

"Rest in peace miss Kim Mi-Soo," one tweet read.

"You will always have a special place in our hearts."

Another fan wrote online:

"I know that the news of Kim Mi-soo passing away has shocked us.

"There will always be a void in me when I watch Mi-soo in her projects, but I want to celebrate her life, fill the void with her pride, happiness and memories.

"Hopefully, she is in a better place, Rest In Peace Angel."

There was also this tribute:

"I hope that you can rest in peace Kim Mi-soo and that you are very happy where you are, we are proud of who you were and everything you achieved, rest Kim Mi-so."

In Snowdrop, Kim portrayed a history student and the roommate of Young-ro, the series’ female protagonist, played by South Korean singer Jisoo of the wildly popular group Blackpink.

May she rest in peace.