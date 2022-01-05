Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker: MARRIED In Secret Ceremony?!

Just a few weeks ago, social media was abuzz with the rumors that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were planning to get married on New Year's Eve.

That doesn't appear to have happened, but a different member of the Kar-Jenner clan might have rang in 2022 with wedding bells.

Yes, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have only been dating for about a year, but they've been moving at breakneck speed since the very beginning of their relationship.

So perhaps it should come as no surprise that fans are convinced Kendall and Devin got married over the weekend.

Usually, the foundation for rumors like this one is pretty flimsy.

We wouldn't go so far as to claim that this one is based on solid evidence, but at least it's based on something other than mere speculation.

Kendall and Devin enjoyed some sort of cozy country getaway over the weekend (location undisclosed, as always) and at one point during the excursion they posed for this selfie:

The pic appeared on Kendall's Instagram page on Monday, and fans absolutely lost it when they got a glimpse of Devin's left hand.

"Anyone else notice the ring on his hand?" one follower asked.

"He's wearing a wedding ring?" a second echoed.

"I see a ring on that finger," a third exclaimed.

Others noted that Kendall's left hand can't be seen in the photo.

Is she intentionally concealing it so that we can't see the massive rock that Devin proposed with?

These two are keeping quiet for the time being, but we'll probably find out the truth soon enough.

The Kardashians have a new Hulu series that's set to debut sometime in early 2022.

Insiders have indicated that filming continued through the holidays, so if Kendall and Devin got married over the past few weeks, we're guessing the wedding will be featured on the show.

Then again, Kendall has earned a reputation as one of the most private members of her famous family (second only to Rob).

But regardless of whether or not these two are hitched, it appears they're very much still head over heels for one another.

"They are crazy about each other," a source close to the situation tells E! News.

"She didn't expect this, but it's become the healthiest and best relationship she has ever been in," the insider adds.

"She definitely feels like this is different and more serious."

And it seems that Devin has the all-important seal of approval from Kendall's family.

"Her family loves him and knows how good they are for one another," the source says.

"They love having Devin around and have welcomed him with open arms," the insider continues.

"They love seeing Kendall so happy with someone who brings out the best in her. It's exciting for everyone to see her in such a great relationship."

Kendall is only 26, which is relatively young for marriage these days.

But she also has a younger sister who's soon to become a mother of two, so we guess those Jenner gals grow up fast.

Making your first million before you're old enough to drive will have that effect, we suppose!