Tori Spelling: I Can't Afford to Divorce Dean McDermott ... But I CAN Afford Breast Implants!

Tori Spelling has a lot on her plate these days.

Just as she seemed to be on the verge of a career renaissance, her marriage fell apart.

So these days, Tori is attempting to suppress the rumors that she's planning to divorce Dean McDermott, but she can't employ the tried-and-true method of simply disappearing from the public eye for a bit.

And since Tori is more famous these days as a reality star and tabloid staple than as an actress, her current balancing act is an especially tricky one:

She has to maintain the public's interest in her private life, while at the same time holding a veil of secrecy over her crumbling marriage.

How could anyone possibly achieve pull off such a difficult stunt?

Well, the trick is to distract the masses by discussing a topic of near-universal interest -- a topic like boobs.

Yes, Tori recently revealed that she'll be receiving new breast implants, but her decision to go under the knife is motivated by far more than mere vanity.

You see, Tori received her first set of implants over 20 years ago, and it seems they're no longer considered safe.

She says that despite her knowledge that they've been recalled, she's been putting off the decision to have them replaced for several years.

Thankfully, it seems Tori is now ready to take the plunge and have her janky old implants replaced with a newer, bigger set.

"After needing to for many years I'm finally addressing my expired and recalled implants," Spelling wrote on Instagram.

"Thanks for squeezing me in @drjplasticsurgery. Great consult! I adore you already…"

Tori delved deeper into the matter during a recent interview with radio host Jeff Lewis.

"When is it happening? How big are we going? Are we going silicone or saline? Are you doing a lift? I just have so many questions," Lewis asked.

"They don't know what's in there until they get in there, basically," Spelling responded.

She added that her new surgeon intends to "take them out, clean them up, put new implants in."

Interestingly, Tori says the new implants will be larger, but they'll actually look smaller.

"I want to be able to dress sexy but I want to be able to conservative and not be, like, all boobs," she told Lewis.

"The sizing I'm getting is a little bit bigger but it won't look it," she added.

"So they'll actually look smaller but fill out more."

News of the operation comes during a very interesting time in Spelling's life.

Earlier this week, insiders claimed that Spelling can't divorce McDermott because she's broke.

The couple has a prenup in place, but the cost of legal counsel coupled with the fear that McDermott will challenge the prenup has reportedly been enough to keep Spelling from pulling the trigger and ending her marriage.

So Tori is bound to have some shade thrown her way after she reveals the result of her expensive new surgery.

We just hope the haters will bear in mind that she made this decision for her health, not her appearance.