Tori Roloff Debuts Baby Bump #3, Inches Closer to Due Date

Little People. Big World.

And also now a big belly!

Late on Wednesday, Tori Roloff jumped on Instagram and showed off her brand new baby bump for the first time since announcing she and husband Zach were expecting once again.

Check out the lovely snapshot below:

The beloved TLC personality shared this image as part of a trip she and her immediate family took to Virginia.

"Standing in actual places with so much history has been such a treat," she wrote of being in Williamsburg, adding this week:

"I feel like middle/high school education was wasted on me. It wasn’t until I was actually here that I felt the weight of what actually happened here.

"Zach and I and the kids have loved getting to tour around Virginia with @visitwilliamsburg and we are so grateful to them for helping us hit all the highlights!"

Tori also acknowledged the life growing in her womb as well.

"Walkin’ this bump around has also been easier than I thought and I realized this is the first bump pic I’ve taken this pregnancy!" the mother of two wrote.

"I am just so thankful to be feeling good and that baby is healthy!"

Tori and Zach confirmed their blessed news almost exactly one month ago.

"We are so excited to share some exciting news with you!" wrote Tori at the time.

"Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!"

Added Zach on November 17: "We got some exciting news to announce! Baby coming spring of 2022! Tori is looking as beautiful as ever!"

The TLC personalities are already parents to a son named Jackson and a daughter named Lilah.

They lost another daughter, Hannah, to a miscarriage in March.

"I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment," admitted Tori back then on Instagram.

"I’ve never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing out sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone."

How did she even go on?

Explained Rolloff:

"I also thought about how the first face our little girl or boy got to see was Jesus.

"I’m so upset that I never got to see their face but I rest in knowing he or she is with our savior and I will meet them one day."

Concluded Tori her candid post:

Parents should never know the heartbreak of losing a child. I pray that we can all find peace that our babies are waiting for us in heaven and we will meet one day.

I post this in hopes that it will touch just one mama and let them know you’re not alone. I also post this selfishly as a form of healing for myself. I felt as though I needed to acknowledge our sweet angel baby so I could go on sharing my babies here with me.

So that’s what I’ll continue to do- thanking the Lord for what I have.

Thanking the Lord for my two healthy kids and my husband who has loved me through it all.

We continue to send our best wishes to Tori for a safe and healthy pregnancy.

And we can't wait to meet her next little one!