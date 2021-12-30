Clara Berghaus Responds to Ryan Oubre, Is Aghast Over Divorce Allegations

They were Married at First Sight.

And then divorced a short time later.

And now they're both speaking out about what transpired -- in candid, revealing and sort of ugly fashion.

In July, Clara Berghaus and Ryan Oubre split up after a relationship that had been featured on the latest season of Married at First Sight.

“After taking some time away from cameras, we have reached that point in our marriage where we know it’s better to go our separate ways,” Oubre wrote via Instagram Story at the time.

“It’s not an easy decision to make it, nor we do we take these next steps lightly.

"Grateful to all who stood by us and continue to stand by us as we make this very difficult decision.

"It goes without saying, we remain friends and hope for nothing but the best for each other.”

Both sides then remained pretty quiet for awhile.

Until, that is, Ryan opened up this week via a NINE-PAGE slideshow on Instagram.

“I’ve had several months to reflect on a very challenging moment in my life,” he wrote on Wednesday, December 29.

“Being a part of the show has taught me more about myself than I could have ever imagined.

"I’ve weighed the options of addressing the circumstances or choosing to continue to remain silent.”

Oubre continued in his post:

“What I can no longer sit idly by for is untruly statements to be continuously made about my family and friends.

"With that being said: getting married to a stranger is indescribable — words won’t every describe it well.

"On one hand you full trust the process and those involved and in the other, you think through what if this doesn’t work out.

"I’ve always lived my life knowing you can always go back to where you were if it doesn’t work out.”

What, specifically, were some of the issues? Aside from the intimacy obstacles early on, which were addressed on air?

Oubre made allegations yesterday about one's openness to marry another race and trying to understand their culture, stating:

“Walking into a family gathering and not speaking to anyone and scrolling through your phone will never fly and declining food (outside of a food allergy or avoidance) because you don’t like the way it looks won’t help either.”

He went on to write that "by marrying into a different race/culture you inherently adopt parts of their identity" and "most importantly, your kids 100% will, and your kids will need you to help navigate it."

Pretty scathing stuff.

Clara, as you might imagine, felt like she had no choice but to respond a day later.

"I’ve spent the last six months of therapy, reflecting over my @mafslifetime experience and I’ve learned more than I could ever imagine," she wrote on her own Instagram page.

"I never thought I would speak publicly about my divorce but I’ve realized that, while I don’t owe anyone any explanations, I also don’t owe anyone my silence."

She addedd:

"I have spent so much time not speaking up for myself because I’m so wildly conflict adverse, but the only way to heal and grow is to start doing things that make me uncomfortable.

"And, in all honesty I feel like not sharing would be doing a disservice to anyone going through something similar.”

Berghaus also cited the "anxiety" she feels ahead of Thursday's Married at First special, which will air on Lifetime.

Berghaus acknowledged she “went through hell and back the last 18 months and at this point I have to say, I’m so so proud of myself and how far I’ve come."

She concluded this morning as follows:

As nerve-wracking as this experience is, I know that telling my story will be integral to my healing process and let me tell you, I’m so ready to put all of this behind me.

Tonight marks the final end to this chapter of my life and has already provided me with so much closure.

Thank you to everyone who was there to pick up the pieces-you know who you are and I love you all so dearly.

I so so love getting to share my life with you all, and while I’m nervous as hell, I can’t wait for everyone to know my truth.