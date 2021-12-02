90 Day Fiance Premiering NEW Spinoff This Weekend on Discovery Plus!

With the exception of the Tell All special, Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way has come to an end.

Very soon, a new season will begin, with 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days offering a look at seven brand new couples.

Even before that, however, Discovery Plus viewers will get to see another spinoff.

This one is both "new" and not-so-new at the same time, but could be welcome for fans who feel like they're playing catchup.

This weekend, on December 5, Discovery Plus viewers can check out the premiere of 90 Day Journeys: The Other Way Couples.

Most fans are very familiar with the premise of Journeys.

Essentially, instead of seeing a season episode by episode, each viewing follows just one couple from the beginning to the end of their season.

This Journeys series of episodes will cover the now-familiar The Other Way couples.

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre, Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh, Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas will be included.

So will Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio, Ellie Rose and Victor McLean, and Steven Johnston and Alina.

This could be an ideal way for many to relive the season, or fill in the blanks on what they missed.

One only needs to check social media in order to see that many viewers have lost track of where things started.

Little details from people's journeys, like Ellie's revelation of Victor's domestic violence history, were forgotten by some fans as the series went on.

This has led to confusion and even conflict among fans discussing the show on social media.

Some are fixated on Ariela bringing her ex to visit, others moved past that to Biniyam's cheating.

Similarly, some people are totally onboard with Steven and Alina ... while others saw too many red flags from the start to ever root for them.

That's not to say that every single viewer will be on the same page when everyone is either caught up or refreshed.

You could put the entire audience (of millions) into some colossal theater and play the episodes for them without seeing an accord.

Some would be rooting for Jenny and Sumit. Others would want them to split, blaming him. Others would want them to split, hating her.

Critics of the Journeys spinoff in all of its iterations say that, well, it's not a "real" spinoff.

There are no new faces, no new couples, no new footage or new drama, not really.

It's like watching one long recap, which they could just as easily do much faster by reading The Hollywood Gossip's weekly recaps.

But we have to remember that the 90 Day Fiance franchise isn't like the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

You miss one show or film in the MCU and you're suddenly left scrambling to watch it before the next big thing comes out.

In contrast, 90 Day Journeys: The Other Way Couples is just a convenience for the viewers who want it, now and in the future.

Right now, Season 3 is still pretty fresh in many of our minds.

But what about when Season 4 rolls around, some time in late 2022?

We're sure that quite a few new and longtime fans alike might want a quick refresher on a couple or two.

With streaming, when something premieres only matters a little -- because it'll generally be around from then on.

That's good, because 90 Day Fiance fans will have their hands full on December 5.

After all, this is when the Tell All special for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 3 will begin.

Conspicuously, Season 2 never actually aired a Tell All special.

One couple could not have participated anyway -- that would have been Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee.

It's good to see that the show is not discontinuing the Tell Alls, because they lead to answered questions, new drama, and updates on the couples.

Sometimes, seeing the castmates interact is a double-edged sword.

Cast members can show an "ugly side" that wasn't apparent during their season, or someone you liked can be too friendly to someone you don't.

The Tell Alls are always full of new drama and usually some big revelations, so this Sunday is going to be dominated by 90 Day Fiance.