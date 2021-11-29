Virgil Abloh, Beloved Fashion Designer, Dead at 41; Celebrities React in Shock

Very sad news today out of Hollywood:

Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection and the founder of the Off-White fashion label, has died at the age of 41 after privately battling "a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma."

This, according to a statement read on his Instagram on Sunday, November 28.

He was 41 years old.

"We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend," a message posted to the designer's social media account reads.

"He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues."

According to this message:

Virgil "chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture."

The statement concluded:

Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered. Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design.

He often said, “Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,” believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations.

We thank you all for your love and support, and we ask for privacy as we grieve and celebrate Virgil’s life.

Following the news about the fashion expert's passing, Louis Vuitton released the following statement on social media:

"We are all shocked by this terrible news.

"Virgil was not only a genius designer and a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom.

"The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow and we are all thinking of his loved ones on the passing of their husband, father, brother, son and friend."

Known and respected by stars across all industries, celebrities from the universe of film, music, sport and fashion all jumped online yesterday to mourn Virgil Abloh.

"My heart is broken," Tweeted Pharrell Williams.

"Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius. your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever.

"Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day ones. you’re with the Master now, shine."

Added Kris Jenner:

"I’m so so saddened and devastated to hear about the passing of our dear friend Virgil Abloh. I’m sending all of my love and prayers to his beautiful family. You are an angel @virgilabloh and we love you."

And Idris Elba:

"Too soon Virgil. You will be missed from this world man."

Hailey Bieber, for her part, shared the following:

Virgil completely changed the way I looked at street style and fashion, the way he looked at things inspired me deeply.

I will never be able to fully express how grateful I am to have known him and worked with him, from walking on his runways to having him design my wedding dress and all the other amazing moments in between, I felt he was always rooting for me.

He was someone who always brought life, charisma, love and fun to any situation, and every room he walked into.

A once in a generation creative mind that is so rare and I’ll never forget his impact. We love you Virgil.

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Virgil Abloh.

May he rest in peace.