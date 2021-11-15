Lisa Rinna Mourns Late Mother: "Heaven Has a New Angel"

Lisa Rinna is in mourning at the moment.

The veteran actress and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member lost her mother, Lois, this week, just a few days after telling the world that she had suffered a stroke and was on the verge of transitioning.

Rinna's daughter, Amelia Hamlin, broke the sad news on Monday.

"My guardian angel for the rest of time... I love you so much my Lolo," wrote Amelia.

"You were and will always be much more than a grandma to me... you were my best friend. My strength. My rock. My everything."

Continued the 20-year old of her late grandmother:

"Your laughter never failed to light up any room you ever walked in. Anyone who got the pleasure to meet you was so blessed... there will never be anyone like you.

"Thank you for being the strength our family needed."

And she concluded as follows:

"Thank you for teaching us what it means to be a strong woman… and just like that... you're back with Frank...

"I know they're having a party for you... and you are dancing your way through heaven… 'I did it my way.' 'Me too.' 5:05 am..."

Rinna, meanwhile, simply commented: "Heaven has a new angel."

Last Wednesday, Rinna hinted that this unfortunate day was comiing, sharing an Instagram video of her mother rocking out out to Justin Bieber’s “Despacito” remix.

“I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke,” Lisa wrote as a caption.

“I am with her now, So lets celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions.”

The Bravo personality admitted that she felt “so conflicted” sharing the news on social media -- but decided to do it for all the viewers who loved Lois.

Amelia commented on the video, writing: “Love you nana, forever.”

Then, on Sunday, Rinna posted an old video of her mother having a rum and Coke at a restaurant.

"Let's all raise a glass to Lois," she captioned the post.

Rinna's mom suffered her first stroke in 2013.

While reflecting on the health scare six years later, Lisa tweeted:

“My Mom had a devastating stroke 6 years ago and had to learn how to walk and talk again months of rehabilitation she is one of the lucky ones. She is not the same as she once was but she has overcome so much.

"We are blessed and so grateful.”

Lois passed away at the age of 93.

She was extremely close with Rinna, havingg made occasional appearances on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills over the years.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the loved ones were unable to see each other for over a year.

They eventually reunited this past June to celebrate Lois' 93rd birthday.

"Seeing my mom for the first tine [sic] in person in a year and a half!!!! SO HAPPY," Rinna wrote on Instagram at the time alongside a sweet video from Lois' celebration.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOIS 93!"