Katie Thurston: Blake Moynes Who?!? I'm Dating Another Bachelorette Suitor Now!

Katie Thurston has moved on from Blake Moynes.

But the reality star has NOT moved on from her pool of Bachelorette suitors.

Just about one month after news broke of Thurston's split from the winner of her Bachelorette season, we've now learned that Katie has pulled a Peter Weber.

Which is to say: She's trying again with one of the men she previously sent packing from this show!

Thurston herself confirmed on Tuesday that she's now dating John Hershey, who briefly vied for Thurston's affection on the latest season of The Bachelorette.

He only lasted two weeks, however.

In addition to sharing videos of the pair in recent weeks, Thurston recently included a clip of the bartender’s limo entrance on her Instagram Stories page.

“Yeah, that’s my type. I think that’s my type,” she said of meeting Hershey on her June premiere. “Did he hear me? Play it cool.”

Thurston, of course, got engaged to Moynes, during the subsequent season finale, which aired in August.

But the couple then announced their split via a joint statement in October, saying at the time:

"It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways.

"We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently."

They concluded:

"We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition.

"Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision."

Thurston, meanwhile, reportedly struck up a friendship with Hersey after moving to San Diego after filming on The Bachelorette ended.

“It’s known Katie and John became close friends post-season,” Thurston’s rep told Page Six on Tuesday.

“John has been there for her through all the major changes in her life, and they are excited to explore this newly found romantic connection.”

Wrote Thurston alongside photos of Hersey in September:

“Internet rumors lead me to this guy becoming a dear dear friend."

As for this John Hersey guy?

He's a bartender and a vegetarian.

He has a dog named Dexter and his Bachelorette bio read as follows:

He has very little tolerance for anyone being unfaithful or dishonest and says that his one major dealbreaker is when someone treats another disrespectfully.

His ideal partner is "someone genuine, honest and willing to challenge him to be a better version of himself.

Does that sound like Thurston? He likely hopes so.

Said Thurston of Moynes back on October 31:

“We were together for six months [and] Blake and I are very level-headed and mature, and we communicate very well on our thoughts.

"And we just both knew if this was how our first six months was as a couple, going forward it was going to not be in our best interest for our happiness to stay together."

She concluded of her ex:

"Obviously, a public relationship ending is a really sh—ty thing to have to navigate, but you guys have been very kind and supportive and I wanted to say thank you for being that way to me and to Blake.

"At the end of the day, your happiness is what’s important and if something is taking that away from you -- and that’s not even a dig at Blake, it’s just a dig at what him and I were as partners -- then we owe it to each other to step away.

"So that’s what we’re doing."