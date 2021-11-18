Jen Shah Trashed by Alleged Victims in New Hulu Documentary: "She's the Wicked Witch of the West"

We do not know when, if ever, Jen Shah will go on trial for her alleged role in a nationwide telemarketing scheme that reportedly defrauded elderly victims out of millions of dollars.

But we do know this:

Shah is about to on public trial.

Courtesy of Hulu.

The streaming service will debut a documentary titled The Housewife & the Shah Shocker on November 29.

According to an official press release and trailer, this unique film will delve into the accusations against Shah, who was arrested in March on money laundering charges.

The documentary will feature interviews with some of Shah's friends, employees and family members... as well as the alleged victims of the aforementioned telemarketing scheme.

This will mark the first time we've heard from them.

"When you think of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, I'm sorry, it's the Jen Shah show," one of the individuals interviewed in the upcoming documentary says, while another adds:

"She was giving us the money, she was giving us the looks, it seemed like she was the prime housewife."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star and her assistant, Stuart Smith, were arrested and charged in March with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing.

They are accused of targeting 10 or more persons over the age of 55... lying to them about potential business opportunities... and then selling their personal information for profit.

Shah pleaded not guilty during an arraignment in April.

Shah's arrest was captured by the Bravo cameras and aired on an episode just this week.

"We've seen a lot of things on The Real Housewives, but we've never seen anybody be arrested," someone in the documentary remarks.

Another says that speaking with the victims of the alleged fraud was "heart-wrenching."

"If I could talk to the people that scammed me, I would say, 'Would you do this to your mother?" one of the supposed victims says.

Shah's former designer, Koa Johnson, is also featured in the documentary, telling the cameras:

"She does say that she's the Wizard of Oz, the woman behind the curtain.

"I think she's the Wicked Witch of the West."

In a press release announcing Shah's arrest this spring, prosecutors claimed she and Smith carried out a massive telemarketing scheme with the assistance of others between 2012 and March of this year.

They are accused of having "defrauded hundreds of victims" with purported business services.

According to a court document obtained by various outlets in July, Shah and Smith are considered "Tier A" defendants in the ongoing fraud case.

The document states the two were "responsible for orchestrating the broader scheme" and "supplying the leads that sustained" the telemarketing companies.

If convicted, Shah faces decades behind bars.

But she's rich and famous.

So we all know how this probably ends, right?