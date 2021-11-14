Chris Daughtry Loses Daughter to Suspected Homicide: "I Am Absolutely Devastated"

Tragedy has struck the music world.

On Friday, rock star Chris Daughtry and his wife, Deanna, learned that their daughter, Hannah, was found dead at her home in Fentress County, Tennessee.

She was 25 years old.

"I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken," said the American Idol alum in a statement on Saturday.

"Thank you all for your kind words and condolences. They are truly felt and appreciated."

"I will be taking a break from social media to be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss."

Daughtry also said he had postponed his ongoing tour in order to deal with this truly horrible development.

Hannah and her brother Griffin, 23, are Deanna's kids from a previous relationship.

The couple, who met in 2000, also share 10-year old twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James.

TMZ, meanwhile, reports that detectives have told the artist and his wife that Hannah's death was a homicide.

District Attorney General Jared Effler has confirmed that an investigation is underway, while Hannah's boyfriend was arrested on the same day Hannah's body was found.

Authorities have not, however, stated the reason for his arrest; nor have they named him a person of interest.

Following Hannah's passing, her parents paid tribute to her on Instagram.

"My first born. I love you endlessly Hannah. Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of my daughter Hannah," wrote Deanna, adding:

"We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death. Our hearts are broken."

The statement continued as follows:

"The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time."

"Further details will be made available at a later date. The investigation into this tragic death is still on going."

Added the artist himself, who finished fourth on Season 5 of American Idol:

Thank you all for your kind words and condolences.

They are truly felt and appreciated. I am now taking time be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss.

Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hold you.

This hurts so deeply.

In March, Hannah wrote on Instagram:

"I'm so blessed to have my mother, who has taught me so much & has been by my side through thick and thin."

"She has shown me what true love is and True love requires a lot of sacrifice...my mother is the reason for so many blessings in my life.. including my children having the best lives I could possibly give them."

"I am also grateful for the two beautiful souls, and very close family friends, who chose to take on my daughter as their own and who are taking the absolute best care of her."

In the wake of Hannah's death, many in the music industry have reached out to express their shock and sorrow.

"Love you brother," fellow American Idol alum and Broadway performer Constantine Maroulis commented on Chris' post.

"All my deepest sympathies."

Daughtry bassist Josh Paul wrote: "Love you man."

On Deanna's tribute post to Hannah," singer Lee Ann Womack wrote:

"Beautiful Hannah and Deanna…I love you both."