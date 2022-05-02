Zach Roloff Goes Off on Dad, Makes Shocking Demand in Little People, Big World Promo

Little People, Big World is not typically known for drama.

This is a reality show that doesn't usually bring in ratings by trying to pit one relative against another or anything like that.

It's been a wild success for TLC because viewers simply love to watch the Roloffs interact with each other -- raising their kids, working together on the family farm and generallly giving us a look behind the scenes of their busy lives.

But might all that be about to change?

In a new promo for the upcoming season, cameras hone in on Zach Roloff and Matt Roloff.

The latter bought out his ex-wife, Amy, a couple years ago and now owns every parcel of the aforementioned farm in Oregon.

Amid rumors that Matt is ready to retire and move to Arizona, however, there's been speculation that Zach wants to take over the business.

Based on the preview featured here, we can safely say this hasn't been speculation.

In fresh footage depicted in this trailer, Zach admits that he made an offer for the north side of the property... although that's how his dad would categorize.

"He didn't come in to negotiate. He came in to demand," Matt says in the video.

The father of four is clearly annoyed at the way this son went about trying to buy the lot, which prompts the sort of angry reaction from Zach that we rarely see on air.

"Do you wanna make money off your own family? Or do you want this legacy you've preached about for 10 years?" Zach says in a confessional, referring to his father and, apparently, his unexpected greed.

Amy chimes in at one point ("Things have changed," she says. "Things aren't going back."), while viewers see the followiing words on screen:

The Family foundation is rocked to the core.

Yikes, huh?!?

Little People, Big World premieres with new episodes on Tuesday, May 17. Scroll down to read the official network synopsis...

The Roloffs face big changes and challenging times as a rift in the family causes an unexpected divide that sparks the beginning of a new and very different chapter.

Amy and Matt continue to find friendship in unexpected ways as the two, along with Chris and Caryn, spend more time together and even share a trip to Arizona.

Meanwhile, tensions arise from a heated farm negotiation between Zach, Tori, Matt and Caryn.

When the negotiations fall through, Zach and Tori decide to move and make their new home away from the farm while also expecting their third child.

And in the midst of everything, Matt makes a decision that could change the farm – and the family – forever.